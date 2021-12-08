QB Nick Evers Decommits From the Florida Gators

2022 Flower Mound (Texas) quarterback Nick Evers decommitted from the Florida Gators late on Tuesday night, he shared via social media.

Evers thanked Florida fans for welcoming him and his family to the university as he was committed to the program since March, as well as former coaches Dan Mullen and Garrick McGee, and new head coach Billy Napier for "allowing me to be a small part of his vision." He had committed to Florida this past March while Mullen was UF's head coach.

Certainly, this move leaves Florida in an interesting position as the 2022 recruiting cycle approaches its conclusion.

Evers was one of the top commits in Florida's class before backing off his pledge, considered the No. 8 quarterback in 2022 and the No. 65 overall prospect in the country. He also finished as Sports Illustrated All-American's No. 3 quarterback at the Elite 11 finals this past summer, as well.

As Napier puts together a transition class during his first couple of months as the Gators' head coach, replacing a top quarterback prospect will be no easy task. However, Napier doesn't intend to rush putting a class together and expects to load up the Gators' haul by February's National Signing Day, which gives him some time to identify Florida's quarterback of the future.

You can find Evers' SI All-American scouting report below.

Evers is a smart, poised, savvy quarterback that is just scratching the surface of what he can be. At 6-3 and 190 pounds with plenty of room to fill out, Evers has the kind of body potential you want for a quarterback in the Dan Mullen offense. Evers throws a gorgeous deep ball and his touch down the field is top-notch. The Flower Mound signal caller can ramp up the RPMs when he needs to, but what makes him so effective is his intelligence, which leads to him showing elite anticipation and timing, and his feel for when to throw it high, when to heat it up and when to throw the ball into open areas for his wideouts to run under the ball is special. Evers understanding of where to put the ball is as good as any quarterback in the class. Evers is athletic enough to move the chains and do some of the run game that we saw from Kyle Trask at Florida, but he’s not a dynamic runner. He can throw relatively well on the run, but Evers is going to make his living sitting in the pocket, making great reads and picking defenses apart. If he adds more zip as he fills out he will have a shot to climb up this list even higher after the 2021 season.

