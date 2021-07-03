Sports Illustrated home
Watch: Nick Evers Shines at Elite 11 Accuracy Gauntlet

Nick Evers shines once again at Elite 11.
Author:
Publish date:

Florida Gators quarterback commit Nick Evers has been a consistent top performer at the 2021 Elite 11 Finals, finishing in the top ten (of 20) quarterback rankings at Sports Illustrated All-American in three consecutive days.

Evers put together his best performance thus far during the Accuracy Gauntlet on day three, based on our charting. Arguably, the gauntlet was the toughest drill the quarterbacks have taken on at Elite 11, testing not only ball placement skills but also ability under pressure and stamina.

You can read SI All-American's recap of Evers' performance from the accuracy gauntlet below.

3. Nick Evers (Florida)

Average score: 2.033

Total throws: 30

Another day, another sharp performance from Evers at the Elite 11 Finals. Evers posted the fewest attempts of the group in the Accuracy Gauntlet, taking a methodical approach similar to Murphy's and maintaining his poise. Evers broke into the double digits on 3-rated and 2-rated tosses, displaying solid all-around accuracy at each station.

Evers finished in eighth place at SIAA in the Elite 11 Pro Day competition, and fourth on the first day of workouts, which placed the passers through numerous situational drills and ended in a rail shot competition. 

The quarterbacks will take the field on Friday night and Saturday morning alongside competitors from The Opening for seven-on-seven tournaments, including fellow Gators commit cornerback Julian Humphey.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

