DE Nyjalik Kelly Includes Florida Gators in Top 5

The highly-rated South Florida defensive lineman will consider Florida when he makes his college commitment.

Dillard (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 2022 defensive end Nyjalik Kelly included the Florida Gators in his top five schools on Saturday night, alongside Georgia, Florida State, Miami and Auburn, he revealed via social media.

The Gators originally offered Kelly in July 2020, and he has since been recruited by soon-to-be-former tight ends coach Tim Brewster. Kelly has taken two unofficial visits to Florida, including a trip to Gainesville for the Vanderbilt game in October, since in-person recruiting reopened in June after an extended dead period due to the COVID-19 period.

Florida has yet to hire a defensive line coach as a member of new head coach Billy Napier's staff, however, Brewster and the former coaching staff have stuck around to coach UF in the Gasparilla Bowl and continue to recruit prospects to the program.

Kelly was named a notable defensive lineman just outside of Sports Illustrated All-American's top-15 DL rankings for the class of 2022 earlier this year, profiling as an edge rusher who owns the potential to slide inside as he adds weight and muscle to his frame at the next level.

