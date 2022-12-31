2024 OL Donovan Harbour Includes Gators in Top 7

Photo: Rob Sale; Credit: Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators' mission to line the trenches with elite-level talent has officially shifted to the 2024 class — at least primarily — following the relative end of the 2023 cycle with Early National Signing Day on Dec. 21.

On Sunday, UF received promising news for their pursuit efforts as Catholic Memorial (Waukesha, Wis.) offensive line product Donovan Harbour included Florida in his top seven schools.

He included Florida alongside Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, Harbour possesses the size the Gators offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton have coveted in their early assessment of incoming talent.

He currently operates in a system that highlights his strength as a run blocker, consistently creating gaps and working into the second level on occasion, a skillset that fits the Gators' run-heavy offensive scheme. He flashes signs of promise in pass protection as well, albeit sparingly.

Seeing time on both the interior and exterior of the offensive line, Harbour is projected to align as a guard at the next level. However, his versatility would benefit a Florida team that sits relatively thin at offensive tackle heading into the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The Gators will continue applying pressure to the talented offensive lineman with hopes of adding Harbour to a class with high expectations after landing the face of the program, quarterback DJ Lagway, in early December and another foundational piece in legacy linebacker prospect Myles Graham in August.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.