Gators Land in Top 10 for Elite 2024 OL Kam Pringle

The Florida Gators 2024 recruiting class is gandering significant buzz in the early stages of the cycle.

On Tuesday, that trend continued as top-rated offensive tackle prospect Kam Pringle named the Gators to his top ten schools list alongside Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, NC State, Ohio State, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The Woodland High School (Dorchester, S.C.) product, a legacy at the University of Florida as the cousin of former Gators and current Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Jawaan Taylor, would give Florida a much-needed blue-chip prospect at a vital position of need for Billy Napier and Co.

Standing at 6-foot-8, 340 pounds, Pringle is a towering offensive tackle that fits the mold of size, nimbleness and mean streak that offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton have targeted since they arrived in Gainesville.

However, by the looks of it, the Gators will depart from the 2023 class without the bookend offensive tackle talent needed to anchor one side of the line as Florida rebuilds toward contention. They’re still in the running for a few capable bridge pieces moving forward, but the elite tackle that fixes the talent and depth on the exterior offensive line is no longer on the board in the current cycle.

Landing a player the caliber of Pringle at the position in 2024 becomes paramount as a result.

Florida will have to edge out some of the best-recruiting programs in the nation for his services but will have ample opportunity to do so in the year-plus remaining in Pringle’s process.

