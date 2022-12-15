No. 1 OT Samson Okunlola Pledges to Miami Over Florida

There is a pancake shortage in Gainesville.

Just under a week until signing day, the Florida Gators have lost another in-state recruiting battle as Samson Okunlola is off the uncommitted board and officially a part of Miami’s 2023 class.

Rated as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 5 overall player by Sports Illustrated’s scouting, Okunlola presented the last hope for Florida to haul in a bookend offensive tackle prospect to protect the two elite quarterbacks they have added in the current and next cycle.

However, despite earning his final official visit and trending upward following a late surge in his recruitment, the Gators’ efforts weren’t enough o seal the deal.

Coming out of Thayer Academy (Brockton, Mass.), Okunlola is a prototypical offensive tackle prospect at 6-foot-5, 305 pounds. He possesses a noticeable mean streak and power that he used to excel as a run blocker at the prep level.

Okunlola will be dominant in blocking downhill at the next level while growing into his own in pass protection. Unfortunately for Florida, he’ll be bringing that ability to the Hurricanes front in Coral Gables.

In order to patch the holes left by failing to pull a true offensive tackle during the class, the Gators will be forced to look to the transfer portal this offseason — as they did a year ago — to establish depth in the unit.

Florida heads into next season with Austin Barber and Michael Tarquin projected to occupy the starting spots while Kamryn Waites and Jordan Herman wait as reserves.

The last remaining offensive lineman on the Gators board in 2023 is Caden Jones, who now becomes an even bigger must have with the loss of Okunlola.

Jones will commit and sign post-Early Signing Day.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.