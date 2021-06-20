Terrance Gibbs Closing in on Decision, Gators Hold Edge Over LSU

Another weekend of official visits is in the books for the Florida Gators football program with Winter Park (Fla.) running back Terrance Gibbs the latest to take the trek.

Photo Credit: University of Florida Athletics Association

For the second time this month, Winter Park (Fla.) running back Terrance Gibbs took a visit to the Florida Gators' campus to meet with coaches and get a closer view of what the University of Florida could have to offer the 2022 recruiting class prospect.

The official visit, according to Gibbs, was even further confirmation of what he already knew: Florida remains in the lead for his football future, and it doesn't look like that'll be changing much anytime soon, especially with a late June deadline approaching.

For now, Gibbs has a good idea of what direction he is heading in, even with an SEC rival currently vying for his services too.

"It's LSU and Florida. But Florida right now is in the lead," Gibbs said earlier today.

With fewer recruits on the official visit, Gibbs was able to get more one-on-one time with Florida coaches, able to really get into what it means to be a Florida Gators, along with asking questions to the current players enrolled at Florida on what it means to be a football player at the university.

"We watched some film, seeing what I could do coming out the backfield, what the NFL looks at and what they will implement here," Gibbs said of when asked about Florida's pitch in how they'd use him during his time within the program. "For me to, you know, be successful in NFL."

Having this much interest in the running back, along with remaining consistent in how they've spoken to him and kept in touch has made his own interest in the program remain steady, too.

After suffering a knee injury that kept him out of play for nearly the entire year last season, the Gators, and specifically Florida running backs coach Greg Knox, have kept in touch with the running back throughout his rehab. That extra step has meant a lot to Gibbs over the last several months.

"It meant a lot because it shows that he cares about me," Gibbs said of Knox. "Besides other than a player just on the field, he cares about me and how I'm going to grow outside of football, off the field and what I'm gonna do off the field."

With Florida continuing to build a good relationship with Gibbs, it shouldn't come as a surprise committing today "most definitely" crossed his mind. Able to take in the scene at Florida, speaking with its players, everything played in a role today in why Gibbs came away so impressed.

"Everything was really a highlight, just being back here."