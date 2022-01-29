Florida Gators Cap Off 2022 Cycle With 6 Official Visitors

The Florida Gators are set to host six official visitors this weekend as the 2022 recruiting cycle comes to a close.

The 2022 class is less than a week away from reaching its inevitable end.

That means one last opportunity for the Florida Gators to home in on six official visitors in a last-ditch effort to compile a serviceable transition class for the new regime at the University of Florida to build off in future cycles.

Made up of a plethora of positions of need, including lineman on both sides of the football and pass catcher at wide receiver and tight end, the final weekend of visits is scheduled to be an action-packed close.

The prospects began to arrive in Gainesville on Friday.

AllGators previews the weekend by breaking down the recruitment of all six recruits Florida will be hosting.

DL Caden Story

The headliner of visitors is defensive lineman Caden Story.

Lining up as a position of need for Florida on the interior of the defensive line, Story will be pitched the likelihood of operating early on if he was to choose the Gators.

However, his 6-foot-3, 285-pound makeup and production as a pass rusher and run stopper make him versatile enough to move along the defensive front if need be.

The former Auburn commit visited Clemson for the Jan. 21-23 weekend and will get a look at Florida before making his final decision on National Signing Day Feb. 2. As his recruitment winds down, it's promising that UF gets the final word in for why he should suit up in The Swamp for his collegiate career.

Right now, Clemson and Florida look to jockey for position, while Auburn is viewed to be the one falling further behind in his top three.

WR DJ Allen

The Florida Gators currently have zero committed wide receivers in the 2022 class. When you factor in the current state of the wide receiver room, that could prove troublesome for the future of pass catchers.

That makes Gladewater (Texas) product DJ Allen an essential piece to this weekend's slate of visitors.

Standing at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Allen holds a muscular build that enables him to operate efficiently in the wide blocker position coined by Napier and possesses the versatility and speed to bounce around the formation as needed.

Allen is viewed as the top wide receiver on the Gators' big board. Napier — who recruited Allen while at Louisiana-Lafayette — and wide receivers coach Keary Colbert will look to close on the talented Texas-based pass catcher this weekend.

It's currently viewed as a race between UF and his hometown team of TCU — where he was previously committed before backing off his pledge Nov. 11 — in the final leg.

Allen confirmed his arrival to Florida via Twitter.

TE Danny Lewis Jr.

As a late riser on the boards of many programs, Danny Lewis Jr. has garnered significant attention in recent weeks. He backed off his pledge to Cincinnati as a result.

Lewis, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end, has the potential to become a premier pass-catching tight end at the next level.

Pairing length with tri-sport athleticism (also basketball and throwing shot put) suggests potential to serve in a similar role to former Gators tight end Kyle Pitts. That would involve him moving around the formation to create mismatches and providing a big-bodied receiving target in red zone scenarios.

Given the staff's ties to Louisiana, Lewis became an early offer from the Gators immediately after they arrived in Gainesville.

He has been recruited by running backs coach Jabbar Juluke and tight ends coach William Peagler thus far.

This weekend, a selection of recruiting staffers, position coaches and the Gators head coach/offensive play-caller get the last crack at him before signing day.

Plucking Lewis away from home state LSU and perennial college football powerhouse Alabama will be a difficult task. The Gators will look to change that during the weekend.

OL Matthew McCoy

Offensive tackle Matthew McCoy is another name on the Gators list for retooling the trenches with capable depth pieces.

A plethora of other in-state schools have pursued the lineman hailing from the outskirts of Jacksonville down the stretch of his recruitment. In the last three weekends, McCoy has made trips to UCF, Miami and now Florida, looking for the right fit before his final decision comes Feb. 2.

His top six consists of the three schools he's visited as well as Minnesota — where his older brother Luther McCoy plays as a defensive lineman — Maryland and Mississippi State.

As of right now, it would be surprising to see the 6-foot-6, 285-pound tackle leave the Sunshine State for his collegiate career. The Gators, receiving the final visit of his process, are in an excellent position to snag the Creekside High School product with a strong push this weekend.

If he were to choose Florida, McCoy would serve as a depth piece on the outside of the Gators offensive line — a unit in desperate need of bodies — early on in his career.

McCoy confirmed his intent to visit UF via Twitter.

DE Jack Pyburn

Jack Pyburn is a last-minute addition to the Gators' official visitors list this weekend.

Despite the Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) product previously narrowing his contenders down to Auburn and Miami on Jan. 26, he elected to take advantage of the opportunity to take another visit to the school he grew up a fan of before his announcement via CBS-HQ on Feb. 1.

Showcasing versatility throughout the defensive front seven, Pyburn has the potential to operate as a strategic chess piece in the new-look Florida defense operated by Patrick Toney.

He will likely be groomed to become a down in the Gators 3-4 front given his abilities in pursuit, block shedding skills and high motor.

However, his knack for play diagnosis and moldable frame equips him with the potential to operate as an interior linebacker or edge rusher in the defense.

Pyburn confirmed his intent to visit UF via Twitter.

ATH KD Hutchinson

Like Pyburn, athlete prospect KD Hutchinson from Hamilton (Ga.) was added to the list of official visitors at the buzzer.

Despite being vastly undersized at 5-foot-7, 175 pounds, the dual-sport athlete makes up for his lack of stature with elite athleticism that he showcases on the field and the basketball court.

Hutchinson has not yet received an offer from Florida, but given his dynamic speed and ability to high point footballs with an eye-popping vertical, the final weekend of the 2022 cycle is the perfect opportunity for the Gators to grab the high-upside weapon if they choose.

Given his skill set, he would likely assume a gadget role in the Gators offense early on in his career. Being a playmaker with the ball in his hand, Hutchinson could serve in the backfield, slot and special teams in orange and blue.

Right now, Hutchinson is trending toward UF's SEC East foe Vanderbilt.

Unofficial Visitors (Jan. 29)

Visitors are from the 2023 class unless noted otherwise.

ATH commit Aaron Gates , Trinity Christian School (Ga.)

, Trinity Christian School (Ga.) DB Tony Mitchell , Thompson High School (Ala.)

, Thompson High School (Ala.) WR Bryson Rodgers , Wiregrass Ranch High School (Fla.)

, Wiregrass Ranch High School (Fla.) DL Will Norman , IMG Academy

, IMG Academy DL John Walker , Osceola High School (Fla.)

, Osceola High School (Fla.) OG Bryce Lovett , Rockledge High School (Fla.)

, Rockledge High School (Fla.) DB Desmond Ricks , IMG Academy (2024)

, IMG Academy (2024) DE Johnathan Echols, IMG Academy (Fla.) (2024)

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.