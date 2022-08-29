Skip to main content

Gators OT Target Monroe Freeling Commits to Georgia

The Florida Gators miss out on their top remaining offensive tackle target Monroe Freeling.

It may be game week, but recruiting news is never ceasing.

Florida Gators offensive tackle target Monroe Freeling announced his commitment decision on Monday night, pledging to the Georgia Bulldogs over Florida, Clemson, Miami and Alabama. 

Despite glowing comments regarding Florida's emphasis on the offensive line during his visit in June, Freeling elected to head to the reigning national champion. He pairs with the Bulldogs' new offensive line coach Stacy Searels in an attempt to continue the program's dominance in the trenches as of late.

The Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy product's commitment is a tough pill to swallow for a thin offensive tackle group led by Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton.

Now that the top offensive tackle target on Florida's board is off the market, the Gators will likely be forced to wait another year to secure a legitimate bookend talent to line up on the exterior offensive line heading into the future.

Head coach Billy Napier said that building the trenches is a focus in the early stages of program reconstruction.

However, while Florida lost out on the top talent, they aren't completely finished at the position in this class.

New Orleans (La.) De La Salle tackle Caden Jones remains an option for Florida to fill the significant void both on the roster and in the 2023 cycle. He recently named UF the leader in his recruitment on the Varsity Podcast.

