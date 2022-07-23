Skip to main content

OT Payton Kirkland Commits to Texas

Despite rekindled interest between the two sides earlier this year, Orlando offensive tackle Payton Kirkland won't end up with the Florida Gators.

Photo: Payton Kirkland; Credit: Zach Goodall

Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips 2023 offensive tackle Payton Kirkland announced his commitment to Texas on Saturday evening, electing to team up with quarterback Arch Manning, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff over the programs that made up his "final five" before the decision, which included the Florida Gators and four non-Texas schools.

Kirkland, who emerged as a national recruit during his freshman season, was long coveted by Florida's previous coaching staff, although he never reciprocated the interest which led UF to pursue other options at the time.

Things changed when Billy Napier brought a new coaching staff to Gainesville, as Kirkland has since taken four visits to UF including an official trip in early June. However, the momentum cooled off as Kirkland continued to visit other programs, and by the time his decision was made, it appeared as though interest had once again cooled on both sides.

The Gators' options at offensive tackle in the class of 2023 are a bit thin at this time following commitments elsewhere from the likes of Kirkland, Lucas Simmons (FSU), Francis Mauigoa (Miami), and others.

That being said, Florida has one tackle in its haul in Rockledge's (Fla.) Bryce Lovett, and continues to recruit tackles such as Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy's Monroe Freeling, Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic's Tommy Kinsler, New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine's Tyree Adams and New Orleans (La.) De La Salle's Caden Jones.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting.

