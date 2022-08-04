Priority Gators DL Target Locks In Commitment Date

Photo: Kelby Collins; Credit: Zach Goodall

Gardendale (Ala.) High 2023 defensive lineman Kelby Collins announced on Thursday that he will make his college commitment known on Saturday, August 13.

The latest update from Collins on his recruitment was the revealing of his top five schools in May, consisting of Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Oklahoma.

Collins is freshly removed from a two-day visit with the Gators at end of July, his second trip to Gainesville this year after taking an official visit to UF in June.

At the time, Collins had plenty of praise to share regarding Gators' defensive line coach Sean Spencer, who would be in charge of Collins' development should he opt to attend Florida.

"I learned a lot of new stuff [from Spencer]. He showed me a couple of moves, showed me a couple of guys he worked with like [former Penn State, current Dallas Cowboys linebacker] Micah Parsons," Collins told AllGators after his visit.

"I feel like that stuck out; that he trained some of the best, recruited some of the best. Got them to the league and developed them in the league as well. So, I feel like he has a plan for me."

AllGators' named Collins among the five prospects to keep an eye on following UF's Friday Night Lights and recruiting cookout events this past weekend.

Collins has been most coveted by in-state Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia and Oklahoma as of late and he elected to visit UF for two days over the other contending schools during the one-week window, making the Gators a serious team to watch in his recruitment moving forward.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound lineman is considered the No. 7 defensive lineman and No. 60 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

