Prospects Expected to Visit the Florida Gators This Week

Comprehensive list of visits to the University of Florida on the first week of the open recruiting period.

After a grueling 15-month long hiatus of in-person recruiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic that ran roughshod over the world, the wait for face-to-face contact is over.

Announcing back in mid-April that the dead period would come to its close on June 1, the NCAA caused coaches and prospects alike to circle their calendars in anticipation for a return to normalcy in the recruiting universe.

Providing both parties the first opportunity to gauge the interest and connection they have made over the phone this past year, the open period is set to be a hectic news cycle as 2022 athletes get their first taste of what the process is all about.

Throughout the month of June, Florida is set to see a plethora of talent step onto campus, culminating in a star-studded lineup in week one.

As a result, AllGators is here to keep you in the loop on who is in Gainesville when with a comprehensive list of visitors.

Unofficial Visits - June 1

2022 QB Nick Evers (commit) - Flower Mound (Texas)

2022 TE CJ Hawkins (commit) - Berkley Prep (Fla.)

2022 DE Francois Nolton (commit) - Edison (Fla.)

2022 OT Tony Livingston (commit) - Carrollwood Day (Fla.)

2022 WR Chandler Smith - Bishop Moore Catholic (Fla.)

2022 RB Damari Alston - Woodward (Ga.)

2022 DB Jaquise Alexander - Tampa Catholic (Fla.)

2022 OL Qae’Shon Sapp - Lee County (Ga.)

2022 RB Terrance Gibbs - Winter Park (Fla.)

2022 WR Isaiah Horton - Oakland (Tenn.)

2022 DT Mykel Williams- Hardaway (Ga.)

2022 WR Barion Brown - Pearl-Cohn (Tenn.)

2022 LB Jaron Willis - Lee County (Ga.)

2022 WR Jayden Gibson - West Orange (Fla.)

2022 DT Jamari Lyons - Viera (Fla.)

2022 DB Devin Moore - Naples (Fla.)

2022 LB EJ Lightsey - Fitzgerald (Ga.)

2022 DB Nick Cull - Seminole County (Ga.)

2022 DB D'Arco Perkins - Stratford Comprehensive (Tenn.)

2022 OT Trent Ramsey - East Lake (Fla.)

2023 RB Treyaun Webb - Trinity Christian (Fla.)

2023 OT Clay Weldon - Carrollwood Day (Fla.)

2023 DB Sharif Denson - Bartram Trail (Fla.)

Official Visits - June 4-6

2022 WR Isaiah Bond (Commit) - Buford (Ga.)

2022 QB Nick Evers (Commit) - Flower Mound (Texas)

2022 DB Azareyeh Thomas - Niceville (Fla.)

2022 DT Walter Nolen - St. Benedict at Auburndale (Tenn.)

2022 RB Omarion Hampton - Cleveland (N.C.)

2022 WR Evan Stewart - Liberty (Texas)

2022 OT Tyler Booker - IMG Academy (Fla.)

2022 DE Jihaad Campbell - IMG Academy (Fla.)

2022 DB Jarell Stinson - Opelika (Ala.)

2022 WR Gentry Williams - Booker T. Washington (Okla.)

2022 DT Jamari Lyons - Vierra (Fla.)

2022 DT Chris McClellan - Owasso (Okla.)

2022 DE Enai White - Imhotep Institute (Pa.)