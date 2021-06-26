Sapp Sets Commitment Date, Gators in Top 4

Lee County (Ga.) offensive tackle Qae'shon Sapp has placed the Florida Gators in his top four, with intentions to make his college decision on July 3.

The dominoes continue to fall in the recruiting class of 2022, and Lee County (Ga.) offensive tackle Qae'shon Sapp is one of the next up.

Sapp shared via social media this week that he plans to make his college commitment on July 3, between four schools: Florida, Georgia, Florida State, and Cincinnati.

The Peach State product officially visited UF over the second weekend of June and was originally offered by Florida in September 2020. The Gators are on the prowl for help at the offensive tackle position after lackluster recruiting and performances at the position in recent memory, making Sapp and fellow prospects priorities for UF on the trail.

Sapp has officially visited each of his top four schools this month in preparation for his commitment, capping off his visits with a quick trek to Athens, Ga. to check out his home-state Georgia Bulldogs. Pulling Sapp out of the state would be a major win for Florida as a part of its 2022 recruiting class.

You can find a snippet of AllGators' evaluation of Sapp's game below, stemming from our 2022 offensive tackle outlook posted earlier this year.

Sapp is a fun watch as a high school prospect. He isn't as college-ready as [IMG Academy's Tyler] Booker and [St. Thomas Aquinas' Julian] Armella but probably won't take long to get there once he gets a better idea of how to use and fine-tune his playing strength. That will come with college coaching. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound right tackle prospect looks the part of a college offensive tackle and moves very well for a player of his size. Sapp does a great job of keeping his feet moving upon contact with defenders and as he attempts to drive them out. Sapp's quick feet also serve him well as a pass protector and his hands are similarly fast. However, he could improve his leverage at the point of attack and develop his lower body power.

