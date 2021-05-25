Gators 2022 Recruiting Outlook: Offensive Line

Photo: Tyler Booker; Credit: Zach Goodall, AllGators.com

With the recruiting moratorium set to be lifted on June 1 and recruits scheduled to visit college campuses immediately after, it's time for a refresher on all things Florida Gators recruiting in preparation for what should be a wild summer.

In order to preview what is sure to be a crazy recruiting news cycle, AllGators releases the Florida Gators 2022 recruiting predictive big board for each position of need. After previewing running back, wide receiver and tight end, next we'll break down the class of offensive linemen.

Overview

Florida has done a sound job of recruiting interior offensive linemen over the past several classes but has failed to shore up the offensive tackle position for the long term. For example, Issiah Walker was expected to develop on the outside but transferred away from UF four months after enrolling in 2020. Another: Joshua Braun signed as a tackle in the same class as Walker but moved to guard as a freshman, and is expected to start inside this year.

Thus far, UF has added one tackle prospect to its 2022 class in Tony Livingston from King (Tampa, Fla.). Livingston is highly rated by recruiting services but is currently a tight end and defensive end for his high school and has not played offensive tackle before. He's also underweight for the position at around 270 pounds, although his long, 6-foot-6 frame projects well to play tackle.

Although Livingston is intriguing, Florida's work recruiting offensive tackles in particular is far from over in this recruiting cycle. As such, UF has offered substantially more tackles (22) than interior offensive linemen (8) this year. We've included three true tackles and two hybrid tackle/guards on our big board below.

Tyler Booker, tackle, IMG Academy (Fla.)

Florida has recruited Booker heavily since sending an offer his way October 2019, building a strong relationship with head coach Dan Mullen as well as offensive line coach John Hevesy.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Connecticut native is entering his third year at IMG Academy and second as the full-time starting right tackle. Booker is a dominating run blocker on the edge with length, brute strength, and the necessary athleticism to operate as a zone blocker as well as a pass-protecting tackle.

Booker will be one of the first prospects Florida welcomed for an official visit after the moratorium is lifted, on the weekend of June 4-6. This won't be the first time Booker has visited UF as he was in attendance for junior day in March 2020, days before the moratorium was put in place.

Booker will take his five officials in June and plans to commit to one of those schools - Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, and Ohio State - before his senior season begins.

Julian Armella, tackle, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

You want to find an offensive tackle who plays with violence? Look no further than Armella, an absolute mauler of an offensive lineman who finds joy in driving defenders into the dirt. This can be seen on tape, however, Armella has also made a name for himself by routinely putting his competition in the turf in camp settings.

We've seen Armella fluctuate his weight over the past year or so as well as take reps at center and guard in camp settings, making his college projection a bit opaque at the moment. On tape, however, Armella has proven himself as a legitimate left tackle prospect with adequate enough length and height, standing at 6-foot-6, to hold up on the edge at the next level.

Armella has been recruited to Florida primarily by Hevesy, as well as by tight ends coach Tim Brewster who has extended his recruiting responsibilities into the South Florida area. Armella was originally offered by UF in April 2019.

Armella most recently updated his recruitment with a top seven schools in February. Florida made this list, as well as Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, LSU, Florida State, and Miami.

Qae'shon Sapp, tackle, Lee County (Ga.)

Sapp is a fun watch as a high school prospect. He isn't as college-ready as Booker and Armella but probably won't take long to get there once he gets a better idea of how to use and fine-tune his playing strength. That will come with college coaching.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound right tackle prospect looks the part of a college offensive tackle and moves very well for a player of his size. Sapp does a great job of keeping his feet moving upon contact with defenders and as he attempts to drive them out. Sapp's quick feet also serve him well as a pass protector and his hands are similarly fast. However, he could improve his leverage at the point of attack and develop his lower body power.

Florida offered Sapp in September 2020 and has primarily had Hevesy in charge of his recruitment to UF.

Sapp unveiled a top eight schools of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida State, Southern California, Arkansas and Cincinnati in February and has scheduled his commitment for July 3, after taking some of his official visits. One of those visits will be to Florida, on June 11.

Addison Nichols, tackle/guard, Greater Atlanta Christian (Ga.)

Nichols, 6-foot-5, 305 pounds, primarily lines up at left tackle for Greater Atlanta Christian, routinely displaying great strength for the position by driving and throwing defenders into the dirt. He's a solid mover and should only continue to refine his technique at the next level, which saw a jump in development from his sophomore to junior year as is.

The Peach State product isn't a stocky lineman but his lack of ideal length means he could transition to guard in college. However, we'll hold out hope on the idea that Nichols can continue to play outside as he has throughout his high school career, perhaps away from the quarterback's blind side. At worst, he could focus on guard but slide to tackle in a pinch at the next level.

Nichols told Sports Illustrated All-American in March that campus visits were necessary before he could reach a final college decision, however, he included Florida in his top five schools alongside Georgia, Ohio State, USC and Tennessee in late April. Like Sapp, Nichols plans to officially visit UF on June 11.

Neto Umeozulu, tackle/guard, Allen (Texas)

One of Florida's more recent offers in the class of 2022, Umeozulu represents an infrequent offer among interior offensive line prospects. However, while he is projected to play guard at the next level by other recruiting outlets, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman has spent his high school career at right tackle and has comfort in that spot. He's certainly long enough to handle edge rushers.

Umeozulu is also an extremely violent blocker who doesn't let up until the whistle blows, which makes him even more appealing as Florida has not power-blocked well since the 2018 season when Jawaan Taylor routinely devastated opposing linemen with a tenacious demeanor.

Keep Umeozulu's Dallas-area connection to quarterback commit Nick Evers in mind here as with any prospect from the state of Texas at this point. Evers is acting as a lead recruiter in UF's 2022 class and contacts virtually every prospect who earns a Gators offer, particularly from his home state.

Final Thoughts

I'm curious to see how the board plays out along the offensive line. It's hard to imagine many interior prospects earning offers after the additions of Braun, Yourself Mugharbil, Jake Slaughter, and Richie Leonard in the past two classes, but Nichols would make for an intriguing addition with potential positional versatility and a strong presence in the running game.

Florida needs to add at least one top talent at offensive tackle in this class, though, and perhaps even two more prospects at the position. Livingston could be a fun developmental project at tackle, but Florida needs to identify and land blue-chip talent to play outside as well.

After a significantly altered high school football season amid the coronavirus pandemic, it wouldn't be too surprising to see a slew of new offers handed out to offensive linemen this fall when the 2021 season is underway and players receive more exposure.

But until then, Florida has a couple of solid options to fill one of its biggest positions of need. Landing one of Booker or Armella, both considered to be high-caliber prospects who could play early in college, would be ideal for the Gators as UF is in need of one or more tackles who can take the field rather quickly.