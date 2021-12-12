Gators Re-Enter Kamari Wilson's Top Schools After Official Visit

The Gators are back in the running for the nation's top safety in the class of 2022.

Photo: Kamari Wilson; Credit: Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators are back in the running for the No. 1 safety in the class of 2022, IMG Academy's (Fla.) Kamari Wilson. Following Wilson's official visit to UF this weekend days before the early signing period, the recruit shared via social media that he will choose between Florida, Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU and Florida State.

Wilson's commitment and signing will be aired on ESPN2 this Wednesday at 3:30 P.M. ET.

Despite a two and a half year recruitment by Florida, as he was originally offered by UF in April 2019, Wilson left the Gators out of his top four schools released just last week while Florida turned over its coaching staff.

However, Wilson was able to meet the initial members of Florida's new staff this weekend, including head coach Billy Napier and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond - who previously recruited him to LSU - and those meetings clearly left a strong impression on the IMG product.

Wilson has a close relationship with senior defensive analyst Jamar Chaney as well, who was added to Florida's off-field staff officially on Sunday. Chaney played a role in Wilson's recruitment to Florida when he was on staff in 2019 and continues to do so now that he has returned to Gainesville.

Wilson's official visit, his fourth trip to Florida since the COVID-19 dead period was lifted in June and sixth visit in total, was considered one of the ten most important across the country this weekend as signing day approaches, according to Sports Illustrated All-American.

A recruiting dead period will begin when the clock strikes midnight entering the week of the early signing period, meaning Florida is the last school Wilson will see before signing his letter of intent on Wednesday.

You can check out Wilson's SI All-American scouting report below.

An explosive, physical enforcer who flashes against the run and the pass, Wilson has throwback strong safety traits with the athleticism to challenge for a versatile role. He is among the most comfortable in the class running the alley and finishing with force. The coverage instincts are strong in both reaction time, redirection and breaking downhill on the ball or ball carrier. Wilson may have been the best player on a star-studded IMG Academy defense in 2020, flashing the range and sideline to sideline ability to match his confidence.

