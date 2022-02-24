CB Robert Stafford Talks Relationship With Gators Staff

Melbourne (Fla.) cornerback Robert Stafford grew up watching the Florida Gators. Now, he's being recruited by them.

The Florida Gators coaching staff had to rely on prior relationships outside the state of Florida to close out the 2022 recruiting class but that has taken a drastic turn for the 2023 cycle. Head coach Billy Napier has made it a point to prioritize the state of Florida and the top prospects that call it home.

One of those prospects is Melbourne (Fla.) native Robert Stafford. The Florida staff remains in constant contact with Stafford, and it is a familiar name that is his go-to point of contact.

“I speak with them every day, coach [William] Peagler and coach [Jamar] Chaney,” Stafford told AllGators. “I have a [prior] relationship with coach Chaney because his nephew played on my team last year. They are extremely genuine over there.”

Stafford is an impressive athlete that holds over 30 scholarship offers to play on either side of the ball at the next level, including recent offers from Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oregon and Florida State to name a few. However, the Gators envision Stafford making plays on defense in the Swamp.

“They see me as a corner, [they think] I can make an impact there,” Stafford said.

Growing up less than three hours from Gainesville, Stafford is very familiar with the Florida program, in fact, he would tune into the games regularly during his early childhood.

“Their tradition and the proximity to home is obviously eye-opening," explained Staffford. "I grew up watching them on TV every Saturday being from Melbourne and they have done a good job of recruiting players in our area in the past.”

While Florida is recruiting the talented athlete from Eau Gallie High extremely hard, he says there aren’t any schools standing out above the rest at this time.

“At this point, everyone is standing out," Stafford said. "I’m just blessed and excited for the future.”

The month of March is sure to be a busy one across the entire college football landscape for schools and prospects alike and that is no different for Stafford, who says he does plan to make a trip up to Gainesville for a visit soon.

“Yes. I think I will be there sometime in March.”

