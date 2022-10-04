Gators Land in Priority 2024 RB Target Jerrick Gibson's Top 12

Gainesville (Fla.) native and current IMG 2024 running back prospect Jerrick Gibson is down to the 12 schools he will consider moving forward in his recruitment.

Trimming an illustrious offer list that heavily picked up over the summer months, Gibson is widely billed as the best running back prospect in his cycle. He included Florida in the mix alongside an elite group of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

Committed to the Gators under the previous staff, Gibson has shown his love for his hometown team with multiple visits and vocal expression of what Florida can provide.

Winning as a three-down back who produces just as well in between the tackles as he does on the edge, Gibson possesses dynamic explosiveness with a mix of speed and power. His prowess as a pass catcher makes him a lethal weapon for whichever program he eventually suits up for.

Initially, when he hit the ground running on the recruiting scene, Gibson’s performance in an offseason camp — in which he tried out the day prior at the combine event — as a route runner and pass catcher earned him rightful MVP honors. Former NFL wide receiver Chris Chambers walked away impressed with the then Gainesville High School talent, awarding Gibson the award.

Now, two schools removed from that camp — having traveled from Gainesville to Mundy Mills (Ga.) to IMG Academy — he’s starring in the backfield at one of the most talent-rich institutions in the nation.

Given the ties to Gainesville and his childhood fandom of UF, the Gators will be a top contender for Gibson’s services in the long run. However, with the likes of Georgia, Texas, Tennessee and Ohio State vying for him, Florida needs more than just the initial foot in the door that his upbringing 15 minutes from campus provides.

He sits as a priority for running backs coach Jabbar Juluke and the Gators staff to replenish an already talented running back room as a result.

