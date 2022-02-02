DB Miguel Mitchell Signs With the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators receive their second signee of National Signing Day with safety prospect Miguel Mitchell putting pen to paper.

The first National Signing Day of Billy Napier's tenure has officially begun with Florida Gators defensive back commit Miguel Mitchell signing the dotted line on Wednesday morning.

Originally committed to Vanderbilt before stepping off his pledge in mid-November, Mitchell began to see an uptick in his recruitment as time winded down on the early signing period. Planning on signing with Northwestern on Dec. 15, Mitchell would again elect to mull over his options, extending his process until today.

Receiving considerable attention from higher-tier Southeastern Conference programs in late December, the Oxford (Ala.) prospect would effectively narrow down his choices to Tennessee and Florida on Jan. 13.

His decision to hold off his signing would bode in the Gators' favor. Committing to the Gators soon after an official visit for the weekend of Jan. 14, Mitchell said that he felt like a priority.

"When I met with the coaches, they basically [told me] that I'm wanted. Just that they needed me," Mitchell said in an interview with AllGators after his commitment. "I've just always liked coach Napier and what he's got going. I feel like they can get Florida back to where Florida needs to be."

As a result, Mitchell canceled his visit to Knoxville he planned for Jan. 28, effectively shutting down his recruitment after locking himself to the Gators less than two weeks prior.

Mitchell's skillset provides Florida with a consistent backend piece to pair alongside splash safety landing Kamari Wilson. Showcasing elite-level versatility, Mitchell will move around the secondary in a scheme that has been coined as a defensive back-oriented defense during his collegiate career.

He will serve as a plug for depth at a position of need at the moment.

Florida views him as a safety, but, simultaneously, as someone who at his peak has the potential to become a Swiss-army knife defensive back.

"I'll kinda just get in where I fit in when I get there so if I have to move around that will be no problem at all," he said.

Mitchell becomes one of the first prospects to sign their letter of intent to the University of Florida on National Signing Day, joining defensive lineman Jack Pyburn.

Mitchell is slated to enroll at UF in the 2022 summer.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.