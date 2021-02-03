2021 DB Terrion Arnold Signs With Alabama Over Florida and Georgia

Florida misses out on one of the top prospects in the nation on National Signing Day.

Elite 2021 defensive back Terrion Arnold (John Paul Catholic II - Tallahassee, Fla.) has committed to and signed with Alabama over Florida and Georgia, he announced on ESPN today.

Arnold, a two-sport athlete, will join Nick Saban's football team while also holding an offer to play basketball for the Crimson Tide.

The 6-2, 187 lbs. defensive back is one of the top safeties in the 2021 class, a position in which Florida looked to reload with talent during the cycle. UF signed safeties Corey Collier Jr. (Miami Palmetto, Fla.) and Donovan McMillon (Peters Township - Canonsburg, Pa.) during the early signing period, as well as nickel cornerback/safety Dakota Mitchell (Winter Park, Fla.).

Arnold is considered the No. 2 safety and No. 44 overall prospect in the class of 2021, according to Sports Illustrated All-American. A thumper, Arnold posted 152 tackles and five interceptions over the final two seasons of his high school career, also adding 1,475 total yards from scrimmage and 11 receiving touchdowns offensively.

On the court, Arnold averaged 8.8 points, 3.3 assists, four rebounds, 2.2 steals, and half a block per game at point guard during his junior season, across 24 contests.

Florida's safety room will look a bit different moving forward as the team parted ways with safeties coach Ron English (and cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray) this offseason, hiring Auburn's Wesley McGriff and USF's Jules Montinar as secondary coaching replacements. Arnold, whom UF offered in Oct. 2019, certainly would have been a welcome addition to the room as it is being redeveloped.

Below, you can find a snippet of Arnold's Sports Illustrated All-American football scouting report.