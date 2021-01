SI All-American today unveiled its Postseason SI99 -- the 99 high school football seniors from across the nation that it ranks as the top college football players in the years to come.

SIAAranks Caleb Williams, a quarterback out of Gonzaga College High (Washington, D.C.) as the No. 1 player in the nation, going wire to wire atop the rankings. Ranked second -- and No. 1 on defense -- is edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau of Eastside Catholic High in the Seattle suburb of Sammamish, Wash. Williams signed with Oklahoma in December and Tuimoloau is down to a finalists list of Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington.

Nine prospects who weren't in the Preseason SI99 appear in the final, postseason rankings, with Notre Dame linebacker signee Prince Kollie ranked the highest of that group at No. 50. Quarterbacks Jaxson Dart (USC) and Jake Garcia (Miami) along with interior offensive linemen Ezra Dotson-Oyetade (Arizona State) and Jaeden Roberts (Alabama), running backs Corey Kiner (LSU) and Donovan Edwards (Michigan), tight end Jake Briningstool (Clemson) and defensive back Nyland Green (Georgia) also make their SI99 debut.

The states most represented, based on the location of a prospect's final prep season, are Florida (16), Texas (12), Georgia (10) and California (8) followed by North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Washington (6 each). The DMV (Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia) has 7 SI99 members.

The colleges most represented reflect the top two programs in the team recruiting rankings and national championship game participants in Alabama and Ohio State (11 each). The two are followed by Clemson (9), Georgia (8), LSU and Notre Dame (5) along with the group of Texas A & M, USC, Florida, Oregon, Oklahoma and Michigan (4 each). Just six members of the SI99 remain undecided at this time.

The Postseason SI99 (with each name hotlinked to the player’s bio, SI analysis and video highlights) is as follows, with college verbal commitment noted:

Postseason SI99 break down by state:

ALABAMA

Dylan Brooks, Roanoke

Ga’Quincy McKinstry, Pinson

Jeremiah Williams, Birmingham

Lee Hunter, Prichard

Armoni Goodwin, Trussville

ARIZONA

Ty Thompson, Gilbert

Quintin Somerville, Scottsdale

Steven Ortiz, Goodyear

CALIFORNIA

Beaux Collins, Bellflower

Raesjon Davis, Santa Ana

Brock Bowers, Napa

Tyler Buchner, La Mesa

Troy Franklin, Atherton

Xavier Worthy, Fresno

Miller Moss, Mission Hills

Korey Foreman, Corona

WASHINGTON, DC

Caleb Williams

FLORIDA

Jason Marshall, Miami

JC Latham, Bradenton

JJ McCarthy, Bradenton

Xavian Sorey, Bradenton

James Williams, Plantation

Leonard Taylor, Miami

Mario Williams, Plant City

Terrence Lewis, Miami

Terrion Arnold, Tallahassee

Christian Leary, Orlando

Jacorey Brooks, Miami

Dallas Turner, Fort Lauderdale

Amari Daniels, Miami

Amari Harvey, Tallahassee

Tyreak Sapp, Fort Lauderdale

Corey Collier, Miami

GEORGIA

Smael Mondon, Dallas

David Daniel, Woodstock

Barrett Carter, Suwanee

Nathaniel Wiggins, Atlanta

Cane Berrong, Hartwell

Jordan Hancock, Suwanee

Amarius Mims, Cochran

Nyland Green, Covington

Brock Vandagriff, Bogart

Jake Garcia, Loganville

IOWA

Thomas Fidone, Council Bluffs

INDIANA

Blake Fisher, Avon

LOUISIANA

Maason Smith, Houma

Destyn Hill, New Orleans

Brian Thomas, Walker

Sage Ryan, Lafayette

MARYLAND

Monkell Goodwine, Fort Washington

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Baltimore

Demeioun Robinson, Gaithersburg

Dont'e Thornton, Baltimore

MICHIGAN

Damon Payne, Belleville

Donovan Edwards, West Bloomfield

MISSOURI

Gabe Rubio, Saint Peters

Mike Hall, Streetsboro

Jakailin Johnson, Saint Louis

NEW JERSEY

Tywone Malone, Oradell

NORTH CAROLINA

Keeshawn Silver, Rocky Mount

Payton Page, Greensboro

Will Shipley, Matthews

Drake Maye, Charlotte

Evan Pryor, Cornelius

Zaire Patterson, Winston-Salem

OHIO

Reid Carrico, Ironton

Jack Sawyer, Pickerington

Corey Kiner, Cincinnati

PENNSYLVANIA

Jeremiah Trotter, Philadelphia

Marvin Harrison, Philadelphia

Elijah Jeudy, Philadelphia

Kyle McCord, Philadelphia

Derrick Davis, Monroeville

Elliot Donald, Reading

TENNESSEE

Jake Briningstool, Brentwood

Hudson Wolfe, Savannah

Prince Kollie, Jonesborough

TEXAS

Tommy Brockermeyer, Fort Worth

Camar Wheaton, Garland

Ezra Dotson-Oyetade, Garland

Bryce Foster, Katy

Donovan Jackson, Bellaire

Billy Bowman, Denton

Latrell McCutchin, Austin

Jojo Earle, Aledo

Preston Stone, Dallas

Eli Stowers, Denton, TX

Jerand Bradley, Plano

Jaeden Roberts, Houston

UTAH

Kingsley Suamataia, East Orem

Jaxson Dart, Draper

VIRGINIA

TreVeon Henderson, Hopewell

Tristan Leigh, Fairfax

WASHINGTON

Jaraye Williams, Burien

JT Tuimoloau, Bellevue

Emeka Egbuka, Steilacoom

Sam Huard, Burien

Jabez Tinae, Burien

Julien Simon, Tacoma

Postseason SI99 break down by position:

QUARTERBACK

Tyler Buchner

Jaxson Dart

Jake Garcia

Sam Huard

Drake Maye

JJ McCarthy

Kyle McCord

Miller Moss

Preston Stone

Eli Stowers

Ty Thompson

Brock Vandagriff

Caleb Williams

RUNNING BACK

Amari Daniels

Donovan Edwards

Armoni Goodwin

TreVeon Henderson

Corey Kiner

Evan Pryor

Will Shipley

Camar Wheaton

WIDE RECEIVER



Jerand Bradley

Jacorey Brooks

Beaux Collins

Emeka Egbuka

Troy Franklin

Marvin Harrison

Brian Thomas

Dont'e Thornton

Xavier Worthy

SLOT RECEIVER

Jojo Earle

Destyn Hill

Christian Leary

Jabez Tinae

Mario Williams

TIGHT END - Y

Cane Berrong

Thomas Fidone

Hudson Wolfe

TIGHT END - H

Brock Bowers

Jake Briningstool

OFFENSIVE TACKLE



Tommy Brockermeyer

Blake Fisher

JC Latham

Tristan Leigh

Amarius Mims

Kingsley Suamataia

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

Ezra Dotson-Oyetade

Bryce Foster

Donovan Jackson

Jaeden Roberts

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE



Elliot Donald

Korey Foreman

Monkell Goodwine

Mike Hall

Lee Hunter

Tywone Malone

Payton Page

Damon Payne

Gabe Rubio

Keeshawn Silver

Maason Smith

Leonard Taylor

DEFENSIVE EDGE



Dylan Brooks

Elijah Jeudy

Zaire Patterson

Demeioun Robinson

Tyreak Sapp

Jack Sawyer

Quintin Somerville

JT Tuimoloau

Dallas Turner

Jeremiah Williams

LINEBACKER



Reid Carrico

Barrett Carter

Raesjon Davis

Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Prince Kollie

Terrence Lewis

Smael Mondon

Julien Simon

Xavian Sorey

Jeremiah Trotter

Jaraye Williams

CORNERBACK

Jakailin Johnson

Jason Marshall

Latrell McCutchin

Ga’Quincy McKinstry

Nathaniel Wiggins

NICKEL

Billy Bowman

Jordan Hancock

Steven Ortiz

Sage Ryan

SAFETY

Terrion Arnold

Corey Collier

David Daniel

Derrick Davis

Nyland Green

Amari Harvey

James Williams

More from SI All-American

GOAT Recruiting Class Conversation Begins with 2017 Alabama

Top 25 College Football Recruiting Rankings

2020 SI All-American Team Offense | Defense

2020 SI All-American Second Team Offense | Defense

2021 Dream On-Field Matchups Series Part 1 | Part 2

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and now on YouTube.