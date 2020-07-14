SI All-American Candidate Terrion Arnold Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Terrion Arnold

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 187 pounds

Position: Safety/Wide Receiver

School: Tallahassee (Fla.) St. John Paul II

Schools of Interest: Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, LSU, Auburn, Miami and Georgia Tech.

Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Long, lean legs. Strong hips. Cut-up upper body with long arms.

Athleticism: Great basketball prospect with elite jumping ability. Body control in the air (basketball or football) defies what some college players can do. Explosive hitting power through hips. Sharp cuts. Has the strength of a much larger prospect.

Instincts: Knows how and when to go for the football or to dislodge the football. Takes great angles to the ball. Knows how to use quickness to gain proper tackling angles. Good tackler in space; powers through runners when he hits them.

Polish: Savvy safety prospect that delivers big blows, makes sure tackles and wreaks havoc from his position. Adept at catching the football in contested situations. Thrives in one-on-one matchups, whether pursuing a ball carrier or covering a wide receiver.

Bottom Line: Arnold deserves to be considered among the nation’s best safety prospects because he proves to be instinctive, powerful and dynamic athletically. He takes the proper angles, is relentless in pursuit of the ball-carrier, a big hitter and great at tracking the football once it’s in the air.