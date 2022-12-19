2024 Safety Prospect TyShun White Includes Gators in Top Schools

As the 2023 cycle begins to wind down with Early Signing Day just days away, members of the 2024 recruiting class are starting to take the next steps in their process.

While some early commitments have been made — like the Gators' acquisition of 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway in early December — the current stage for prospects to announce is the trimming of their offer list to the schools they will focus on moving forward.

On Sunday, Buford (Ga.) safety TyShun White released his top 13 schools in consideration for his services over the next year. The On3 Consensus four-star currently holds 28 offers from a plethora of Division-I programs.

White included the Gators in his list of 13, alongside Florida State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Colorado, Texas, Auburn, North Carolina, Michigan and Tennessee.

The Gators have heavily emphasized the safety position since Billy Napier's staff took over last December. Operating in a defensive system that multiple Florida prospects have coined as "defensive back oriented" from their knowledge of the unit, defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick Toney has drawn significant interest from athletes in the backend.

Currently, the Gators are set to bring in two safety prospects in 2023, with Jordan Castell and Byrce Thornton expected to hold true to their commitments to the University of Florida and sign on Dec. 21.

While each player presents promise for the position's future, Toney and Co. will attempt to load talent in future recruiting cycles.

White, who the Gators offered in June, is a potential candidate to fulfill the goal moving forward. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound safety presents an athletic presence in the backend of a Buford secondary that continues to excel at the highest classification of Georgia prep ball.

He could add to a 2024 class that holds three commits. Lagway headlines the class with legacy linebacker pledge Myles Graham and running back Chauncey Bowens in the mix as well. The expectations for the class, given the current nucleus at this early stage, are high both inside and outside the program.

White, as one of the top backend defensive back in the class, could be a piece to that puzzle.

