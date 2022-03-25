Photo: Shamon 'Shooby' Coleman; Credit: Zach Goodall

As Billy Napier and his coaching staff have rebuilt the Florida Gators' recruiting strategy from the ground up, an emphasis has been placed on building relationships with prospects and coaches from the Gainesville area.

That focus led 2024 Gainesville High (Fla.) quarterback Shamon 'Shooby' Coleman to pay the Gators an unofficial visit on Tuesday. Coleman had previous exposure to the UF football program as he participated in recruiting camps last summer under former head coach Dan Mullen, impressing assistants on the previous staff along the way.

But this time, Coleman was able to observe Florida practicing instead of the other way around.

"It was a fun, great experience out there at practice," Coleman told AllGators. "With spring, they're starting off real good. The energy was high throughout the whole practice, even pre-practice they came out with a lot of energy.

"They practice just like us. They come out with a pre-practice, and then after the pre-practice they get straight into a very energetic stretch. And after the stretch, they get into the real practice with some contact."

It wasn't an extensive trip for the local recruit as he didn't partake in a campus tour or try on uniforms, however, getting to watch the team practice and experience the new environment under Napier provided Coleman with plenty of excitement and insight. Coleman is a fan of the offense he observed the Gators deploying, which he said included plenty of run-pass options and inside zone rushing schemes.

A moment Coleman won't forget, though, was when Napier made his way over and introduced himself, recognizing the Gainesville High recruit immediately and holding a conversation with him.

"He's a real cool guy," Coleman said regarding his interaction with the head coach. "Very open-minded, he listens to you. Very cool guy."

Coleman also had the opportunity to catch up with an old friend at Florida's practice, that being projected Gators starting quarterback Anthony Richardson. A fellow local product from Eastside High (Fla.), Richardson has grown close with Coleman over the years and offered him some advice during the visit.

"We talked after practice, he was just asking me how I was doing," Coleman explained. "He told me to stay focused in school, stay out of trouble. He just told me to keep my head straight with everything going on."

The 6-foot, 180-pound rising junior is freshly removed from his first campaign as a starting quarterback, completing 50-of-98 passes for 649 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions in eight games within what was a run-heavy Gainesville Hurricanes' offense last year.

Coleman has unofficial trips lined up to see Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU and UCF before the spring visits period concludes. In between those treks, Coleman will be participating in several recruiting camps in order to gain more exposure, including the Elite Underclassmen Combine in Orlando at the beginning of April.

His goal for those showcases?

"I'm going to prove that I'm the best quarterback in the class of 2024, no doubt," Coleman stated. "I'm going to open a lot of eyes."

