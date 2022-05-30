Just two days out from the hectic month of June, Florida’s recruiting staff is gearing up to host an influx of talent heading to campus.

Hosting numerous visitors, Florida will have their hands full as they look to apply pressure for top prospects with the potential to come off the recruiting board early.

Bartram Trail cornerback Sharif Denson is planning on unofficially visiting the University of Florida for the weekend of June 24. He is expected to stay with former high school teammate and full current Gators defensive back Tre’Vez Johnson on an extended trip to Gainesville, he told AllGators on Sunday.

He recently named UF to his top five alongside South Carolina, Florida State, Texas A&M and Ohio State.

Developing a close connection with safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney, Denson has a strong interest in Florida and the new defensive system the Gators will look to operate in the future. Specifically, as a defensive back, he will be able to participate in a system that is geared toward allowing playmakers in the secondary to shine.

“P.T. is my guy,” he told the St. Augustine Record when he announced his top five May 9. “He was at our school the first day of spring and watched the whole practice and at the track, too. It was the day before my district meet.

“What separates Florida is how analytical P.T. is. I talked to my dad about it and said that he is really a scientist when it comes to football. He's going to make sure every little thing you can get is the best.”

Staying with Johnson, Denson will be able to get an unfiltered look at the UF program. Having that previous connection during their short time together at the high school level, Denson views Johnson as a reliable mentor.

That level of trust when attempting to make a potential life-defining situation is invaluable.

“He can show me everything I need to see and know,” he said about Johnson.

While he hasn’t scheduled any official visits with the schools in his top five yet, Denson has planned four summer appearances at each school except Ohio State.

He is contemplating taking his official visits during the fall, but has nothing set in stone as of now.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.