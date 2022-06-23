The Florida Gators have risen into defensive back Sharif Denson's top three schools, thanks primarily to defensive coordinator Patrick Toney's pitch.

Photo: Sharif Denson; Credit: Zach Goodall

With a focus on securing defensive backs from the Sunshine State in full swing while putting together their first full recruiting class with the Florida Gators, UF secondary coaches Patrick Toney and Corey Raymond have honed in on prospects from every corner of Florida to rebuild their position groups of the future.

One prospect could help both Toney, Florida's safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator, and Raymond, the Gators' cornerbacks coach: Bartram Trail (Fla.) versatile 2023 defensive back Sharif Denson.

Freshly removed from a visit and camp at Florida on Wednesday, it's safe to say Denson reciprocates the interest that Toney, Raymond, Billy Napier and the Gators have to offer.

Toney and Napier, specifically, gave Denson a tour of Florida's new Heavener Football Training Center after his performance in Wednesday's Swamp Shootout seven-on-seven camp, where Toney sat the recruit down to talk about his showing at the event.

"It's always good to be around coach P.T. That's my guy, for real," Denson told AllGators after his latest visit.

"He had a little presentation in there. We toured the building and then we went to the meeting room, he had put together some clips that I had, just some things that he thought I could get better. Just to give a little more snapshot of what he could really do for me."

Bartram Trail (Fla.) DB Sharif Denson at Florida's Swamp Shootout 7-on-7 tournament. Zach Goodall

After his first set of unofficial visits to meet Florida's new coaching staff in March and April, the Gators laid out a plan of action for Denson should he end up at UF, expected to primarily man the STAR nickel position with the flexibility to play outside corner as well.

Although he lined up outside on Wednesday, the immediate turnaround from playing in the tournament to evaluating his tape from the event with Toney — who coaches the nickels as well as safeties — stood out to Denson.

"P.T., he's trying to get me bad. He's doing everything above and beyond, like, for real. No D.C. is doing what he's doing for me."

Toney and the staff's efforts to secure to Jacksonville-area product have been so strong that Denson has now placed Florida in his newly-formed top three schools. Denson had named UF among his top five programs in early May, but shared that his list has been trimmed following his time spent at UF this week.

"Three: Miami, UF and [Texas] A&M," Denson stated.

For Florida, the jump into Denson's newest list has been impressive. Denson had always considered UF a top school as he lives about an hour and a half away from Gainesville and was recruited by the Gators' previous staff for nearly two years.

However, it took a little while for Napier and Co. to reach out to Denson upon their arrival at UF, which first made Denson skeptical that he was a priority for the university. Those doubts quickly faded — ever since the staff first reached out to Denson, they practically haven't stopped.

"They just had to get into their element first," Denson acknowledged.

They're certainly in their element now, Denson added.

"I mean, just the constant love and all," he mentioned regarding Florida's re-emergence in his recruitment. "Just the whole staff, I walk into the building, 'Sharif! Sharif! Sharif!' Everybody's messing with me, that's just love. You can't beat that at no other schools, for real."

Now, Denson is fixated on determining which one of his top three schools will ultimately turn into his college destination. He'll head to Coral Gables to camp with the Hurricanes this weekend and has begun to briefly discuss official visit possibilities with the Aggies and Gators.

That being said, he isn't set on completing official visits before making his commitment. Instead, it will simply come to fruition when Denson believes the time is right.

"Once I'm ready, like once I know, it's going to be out," Denson claimed. "I'm not trying to be in all of the recruiting stuff, you know? It's cool, but focusing on the grind is really where it's at."

Once I'm ready, like once I know, it's going to be out," Denson claimed. "I'm not trying to be in all of the recruiting stuff, you know? It's cool, but focusing on the grind is really where it's at."