Former LSU DT Commit Plans to Officially Visit Gators

After participating in Florida's elite recruiting camp, a Louisiana-based defensive lineman plans to return to UF for an official visit this fall.

David Turner remained in the ear of Warren Easton (La.) 2022 defensive lineman Shone Washington throughout his five-month commitment to the LSU Tigers. That persistence has paid dividends.

Washington opened his recruitment back up in January as offers poured in for the 6-foot-3, 297-pound nose tackle prospect. One school that has remained firmly in the mix since Washington recommitted is Florida.

Washington paid Florida a visit on Friday for the Gators' elite recruiting camp, and was able to quickly check out Ben Hill Griffin Stadium following the conclusion of the workouts.

"I did a quick stop but this was my first time everything," Washington told media at the end of the event. "It was nice."

Washington admittedly didn't get a full look at the campus and what UF has to offer - he was there to show the coaches what he's got. However, Washington enjoyed his trip enough to share his plans to return for an official visit at some point throughout the upcoming season.

"I don't really know much [about the university], that's why I'm going to come on an official visit during the fall," Washington said. "So I can really learn more."

Turner guided Washington through his workout on Friday, encouraging and expecting the prospect to finish each rep at full speed, "pushing me to be better." Washington is appreciative that Turner kept in steady contact despite his pledge to UF's SEC rival, noting that the two had conversations that went beyond football and built a personal relationship.

"Yeah, see, that shows me that he wasn't worried that I was committed to somebody. He was still coming to get me," Washington proclaimed. "He always talks and he just makes sure I'm straight. And we just check up on each other."

Washington transferred to Warren Easton in 2019 after recording a sack and three tackles for loss as a freshman at John Ehret High School. He sat out of the following season due to transfer rules, and posted 17 total tackles, three sacks, and four tackles for loss this past year with the Eagles.

Washington projects as a disruptive nose tackle at the next level as he plays with strong, natural leverage for the position, but has experience moving around the interior defensive line.

Along with a second trip to Florida, Washington looks to set dates for officials to Georgia, Alabama, and the school he was previously committed to, LSU. Washington shared that he's also being recruited heavily by Michigan, but is unsure where he'll take his fifth and final official visit at this time.

