Five Florida Signees Share What It Means To Be a Gator

With National Signing Day coming and going in the blink of an eye on Wednesday, the Florida Gators have just about finished up their 2022 recruiting class, signing eight prospects on the day to join nine players who signed in December.

AllGators was able to catch up with a few of the recruits and get a short statement about what it means to them to, officially, be a Florida Gator, and what fans can expect from them when they step foot on campus.

DB Miguel Mitchell: "Y’all definitely got a steal. I would say that and you won't regret getting me one bit. I’m coming in ready to make an immediate impact and compete for a championship [right] out the gate. It’s a special time to be a Florida Gator fan."

TE Hayden Hansen: "It means everything to be a Gator. You get the best of both worlds in academics and football. The fans are second to none. Gator fans can expect me to be 100% ready when I get to Gainesville!"

WR Caleb Douglas: "It means a lot, I feel like it is truly the best fit for me and the system that they are running is going to be great for me! The WR coach [Keary Colbert] there is also the coach for me, he coaches big, tall guys like me. Gator fans are going to get hard work and dedication [from me] with a little Texas swag with it."

DE Andrew Savaiinaea: "It means a lot to me and my family. It’s a tremendous honor to be able to go to the University of Florida. It’s one of those schools that has so much history behind its name and is filled with great people, great football, and a culture like no other. I just can’t wait to come in and make an impact on the program and leave my mark there. The Gator fans can expect a great leader as well as a player that will contribute right away, and one of those where wherever Coach puts me, I’ll thrive at."

DE Jack Pyburn: "I'm just extremely excited to be part of the program. [Fans] can expect a guy that's going to come in ready to compete, work hard, and play the game the right way and play the game for the right reasons. I'm here to help the team win."

