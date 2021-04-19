2022 Gators TE/OL Commit Livingston Ready to Be Part of UF's Culture

One of the more intriguing commitments to the Florida Gators for the 2022 recruiting class, Tony Livingston recently participated in the Elite Underclassmen

The Florida Gators have made a concerted effort during the 2022 recruiting cycle to add to and attack the offensive line. One of its most recent commitments is athlete Tony Livingston out of King high school in Tampa (Fla).

Participating at the Elite ESPN 300 Underclassmen Camp on Sunday, Livingston performed all of his drills as a tight end, but has been listed nationally as an offensive tackle, and is currently ranked as the consensus No. 20 offensive tackle in the country.

The only issue is, however, Livingston has never played offensive line before but has been speaking with both Gators offensive line coach John Hevesy and tight ends coach Tim Brewster. "We've talked a little bit about it," Livingston told AllGators on Sunday when asked if he's talked with Florida's coaches about playing the position.

While he has spoken with Hevesy about playing offensive line, his conversations with Brewster and head coach Dan Mullen have been more plentiful. Brewster is one of the most energetic coaches Florida currently has on staff, and Livingston says he is "always happy" to be on the phone with him.

It is not yet clear what position Livingston will be playing at Florida, but he says that Mullen has consistently told him that they are ready to have him and "I'm glad to be there." He would later tell AllGators that his reasoning for committing to Florida was due to the program's culture and coaching staff.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 256 pounds, Livingston would have to gain plenty of weight to fill out to play along the offensive line, but it doesn't seem like something he would struggle with too much. During Sunday's camp, it was clear to see why Florida is so invested in him in either position.

His size is noticeable and his athleticism and nimbleness are something to take note of. He made a couple of snags during the camp that would raise eyebrows, including one where he would out-jump his defender to bring down the football, something Florida has been used to seeing out of its tight end and receiver group.