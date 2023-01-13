Top 2024 WR Prospect Schedules Florida Gators Visit

The Florida Gators are continuing to build an intriguing list of visitors for the 2024 class in January.

Drelon Miller, an elite wideout in the cycle, is the latest addition to the visitors list.

On Thursday night, he told UF Recruiting, that he will be taking an unofficial visit to the University of Florida at the end of the month.

The Silsbee, Texas, native will join fellow Texan, close friend and Gators quarterback commit DJ Lagway in Gainesville on Jan. 28.

Miller has taken a keen interest in Florida since Lagway’s commitment in early December. The Gators reciprocated that interest moments after the report of his impending visit surfaced on social media, offering the On3 Consensus four-star and fourth-rated athlete prospect on Thursday night, he confirmed via his Instagram story.

He currently holds offers from Auburn, Baylor, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee Texas, Texas A&M and others.

His early trip to Gainesville could go a long way in the longevity of his recruitment, as wide receivers coach Keary Colbert and Florida will have to contend with in-state schools as well as the two-time defending champion heavily pursuing his services.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 196 pounds, Miller presents a college-ready frame with the mix of power, speed and elusiveness to be a feature weapon in an SEC offense at the next level.

He’s also garnered interest on the basketball court after showing off his athleticism and versatility with 17.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game as a sophomore at Silsbee High School.

