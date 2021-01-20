Florida Gators Make Top Teams List for Lakeland DL Gabriel Dindy

Last night, the Florida Gators found themselves among yet another athletic defensive lineman's top-teams list. This time it's Lakeland (Fla.) product defensive tackle Gabriel Dindy, who has long been recruited by the Florida coaching staff and will surely be high on the team's recruiting board for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Along with the Gators, Dindy listed several top-tier programs in his top-teams list, including South Carolina, Ohio State University, Pitt, USC, Nebraska, Texas A&M, USF, Clemson, Oklahoma and LSU.

While the list is quite extensive, Dindy has long been on Florida's radar, initially offering the consensus five-star in 2019. Entering the 2020 offseason, Dindy ballooned from an already-impressive, 6-foot-3, 235 pounds to 6-foot-4, 274 pounds with an 80-inch wingspan, 4.89 (unofficial) 40-yard dash, a 34-inch vertical jump, and a near-10 foot broad jump.

In one of the first camps to open up following the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Dindy absolutely excelled. We at Sports Illustrated - AllGators captured plenty of what Dindy could do. The footage of his workout can be seen above.

For Florida, Dindy would likely be utilized in the same role as current Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter, a hybrid defensive lineman of sorts, playing defensive end along with defensive tackle to bring pass rush from both outside and in. The Gators have always utilized this versatility along its line, and Dindy would be no different.

Thus far, the Gators have two incoming freshmen slated to be on the roster in Justus Boone and Tyreak Sapp. While both players will surely bolster the defensive line for years to come, neither have the same size and pure athleticism as Dindy, who would become one of the ringers of the 2022 class if he were to commit to Florida.

Moving forward, look for the Gators to continue its pursuit of the Lakeland defensive lineman and move forward with his potential commitment coming within the next calendar year.