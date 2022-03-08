WR Traylon Ray Breaks Down Florida Gators Visit; Colbert’s Coaching Style

Florida Gators 2023 target Traylon Ray recapped his unofficial visit to UF on Wednesday and broke down wide receivers coach Keary Colbert’s coaching style.

The staple of a dynamic offense is bountiful weapons to utilize in several roles.

In 2018, when the previous staff began its reign in Gainesville, Florida had abundant weapons to lean on to ease the transition process. However, failing to retool the room when six NFL-caliber weapons departed from the program from 2018 to 2020, the room doesn't offer Billy Napier and company the same luxury.

As a result, the Gators plan to take four or five wide receivers in the 2023 recruiting class to replenish talent and depth in a unit that will grow severely understaffed after next season.

Wide receivers coach Keary Colbert has gotten off to a fast start to ensure that quota is met, according to a player that fits the mold for pass catchers the Gators will target going forward in North Florida Christian's Traylon Ray.

He visited the University of Florida on Wednesday.

"It was definitely a really good visit," Ray told AllGators on Friday. "I felt comfortable there. I like the feel of it. They were very welcoming. It felt like I had known them for a while already as soon as I stepped on the campus."

Greeted by the staff outside of the Heavener Football Complex doors, Ray was, unknowingly, introduced to the newly anointed leader of the Gators football program.

"I actually shook Billy Napier's hand, and I didn't even know it was him."

Staying for six hours alongside his coaches from NFC, Ray had an action-packed day spending time with a plethora of coaches and recruiting staffers.

That included meetings with Colbert and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, a trip to the weight room, a ride around campus to check out the student dorms and study spaces available. After that, Ray received a look at the progress on the James W. Heavener Football Training Center — which he said "is going to be really nice" — before walking inside the current indoor practice facility to watch the defensive backs go through a walkthrough.

When he returned to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, he participated in the traditional photoshoot in orange and blue threads, spent more time getting coached up by Colbert in his office then concluded his day by a meeting with Napier.

Florida had a plan for him every second he was on campus.

An aspect of the visit that stuck with him the most was the insight into the coaching style of Colbert, who would serve as his position coach at the next level if he was to choose UF.

Providing an overview of how Colbert operates when instructing his wideouts on the field, Ray said that the best thing about the process is its simplicity.

"He showed me a little bit how he coaches, which I love his coaching style. He doesn't complicate anything too much," Ray said. "He keeps it all very simple, but it definitely works."

Emphasizing the importance of getting off the ball, Colbert shared the knowledge he accumulated during his career as a player and coach with Ray that, while being a lot to grasp, he will look to implement into his game during his senior season.

"He was like, 'you get off the ball full speed, and every route starts off in a straight line.' He was just talking about three steps, how you get out your routes. He taught me a little bit about just how to get off of presses and stuff like that," Ray said.

"He was teaching me a lot. It was a lot to take in, but all of it was very necessary and helpful."

Ray said that Colbert the progression of wide receiver Drake London — who's vying to be the first wide receiver off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft in just under six weeks — from one of his first practices to one of his last under Colbert while at USC.

"It was really just cool to see how he was coaching, and how simple it was, but how effective it is."

To say he left a lasting impression on the Tallahassee-based wide receiver would be an understatement.

Standing at 6'2", 180 pounds, the tri-sport athlete possesses the height, length and verified speed that Florida has proclaimed as their primary focus when evaluating and targeting talented prospects. His desirable frame and athleticism project him to align on the outside at the next level; however, the Gators staff did not share where they envision him in their offense.

Following the visit to Florida, Ray said he has given the Gators some thought but was reluctant to put them atop his list of schools. That's mainly because that list has yet to take shape.

"I wouldn't say they're, you know, top of my list because I don't really have a list yet, but I'm definitely putting some thought into it," Ray said. "Definitely thinking about them."

Florida sits alongside Cincinnati, West Virginia, Mississippi State and the hometown Florida State Seminoles as the programs in resolute pursuit of the talented pass catcher.

Ray plans to take his five official visits this summer when his recruitment begins to take full form. Around the same time, he will release a top schools list for his services.

Ultimately, Ray hopes to make a final decision before the first signing day in December.

He said he plans to return to UF before he makes his commitment.

