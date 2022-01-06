Florida Gators running back target TreVonte' Citizen discusses his relationship with Florida and Billy Napier after practice at the All-American Bowl.

The conclusion of the 2022 recruiting class is rapidly approaching. As prospects from around the nation attempt to narrow down their options to one in the final month, 100 top players combine in San Antonio (Texas) for the Adidas All-American Bowl.

Providing schools the opportunity to get a final live-action look at their targets (via film as coaches are not allowed to attend these events), the Florida Gators will take an immense interest in the contest of heavyweights.

Specifically, Florida will set their sights on two uncommitted running backs from Louisiana in Trevor Etienne and TreVonte' Citizen.

On Wednesday, AllGators had an opportunity to talk to Etienne, who looks to make his final decision during the game on Jan. 8. He will pick from Florida, LSU and Clemson.

On Thursday, AllGators was able to catch up with the other piece of the ball-carrying duo in Citizen. He shared his thoughts on participating in the All-American Bowl, provided an update on his recruitment and gave insight into his relationship with the Gators staff.

"Just having fun playing with the guys on the team," Citizen said when asked about what he is trying to accomplish during the week. "It's been a good experience playing with like, the nation's best players. It's just a blessing to be here."

After being officially announced as the Gators' new head football coach on Dec. 5, Billy Napier and his staff have been busy on the recruiting trail. In the early going, Napier showed heavy interest in recruiting the state of Louisiana, given the relational ties he had built there over his four seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette.

In that mission to target the Boot, he extended an offer to the running back prospect just one day after his introductory press conference. Shortly after, he and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke paid Citizen an in-home visit despite their move east.

"My relationship with coach Juluke, it's solid and with coach Napier too," Citizen said. "I've been knowing them since they were at UL. It's just, like, a Boot relationship, so there's nothing like a Boot relationship compared to any other school, you know?"

Taking notice of the resumes Napier and Juluke have played a part in building for rushers at ULL, Citizen seemingly likes the run-first scheme the new staff will look to implement with the Gators. The ULL running backs "had good stats constantly, 1,000 yards rushing. So, me going into that, that's a good fit for me."

As a former LSU commit, Citizen reopened his recruitment in late November after the Tigers underwent a head coaching change of their own. Having little time to evaluate his options before Early Signing Day on Dec. 15, the 6-foot, 217-pound back elected to wait until February to sign with a school, sharing that staff changes at numerous schools slightly slowed down his decision process.

With a plethora of programs with hats still on the table for the talented rusher, Citizen didn't give a clear-cut direction in which he's leaning to continue his playing career.

"Each one, there's a lot of them, but they got their unique personality, unique coaching styles," he said. "Each school is different. They got a different way of running they team. I got to figure out where I fit in out of seven schools."

Currently, Florida, LSU and Auburn, among others, are receiving his attention.

LSU — who gives him the appeal of playing at home — will have the last opportunity to prove their worth to Citizen in January as he's slated to take his final official visit there before he signs.

As of now, Citizen's services are still available for the taking.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.