Scouting Report: Gators RB Commit Treyaun Webb

The month of July has been good to the Florida Gators and Thursday, July 8 was no different. Florida was able to secure commitments from two of Jacksonville's (Fla.) very best in quarterback Marcus Stokes and running back Treyaun Webb.

Webb is a player that has been in the national spotlight since his eighth-grade year, when he earned his first varsity snaps for powerhouse Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville (Fla.). He's since posted 2,371 yards and 27 touchdowns on 320 career rushing attempts.

There is plenty of film on the talented ball-carrier from over the years, so AllGators went to the film room to break it all down and analyze Webb’s skill-set.

The first thing you notice on tape when you watch a couple of clips is Webb’s burst. While he may not have elite straight-line speed, his first three steps on a given play are explosive — he gets through the hole quickly often leading to chunk plays or long touchdowns.

Webb has good vision and patience when carrying the ball, often making subtle cuts or changing direction to make defenders miss and set up blocks downfield.

At 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Webb has the size to be a feature back in the SEC and routinely uses that size and strength to pick up extra yardage. He easily sheds arm tackles, uses the stiff arm well and even shows the ability to run through defenders if they stand in his way.

The one thing that Webb needs to improve on is keeping his pad level low when he hits the hole. He tends to run a bit upright at times, and while that may work at his current level because he’s bigger, stronger and faster than most prep defenders, he won’t be able to get away with that in the SEC.

He'll also need to develop as a third-down back given his lack of usage in the passing game. Webb has the size and strength to pass protect well, but only has seven receptions to his name at this point in his career.

That being said, there is a reason Webb is one of the top RB prospects in the country as well as a former Georgia and Oklahoma commit. He does a lot of things really well at his position, and being able to keep him home in addition to addressing a big need marks a huge win for the Gators on the trail.

Webb had nearly 50 scholarship offers on the table but chose to stay in the Sunshine State and play for his childhood favorite team. Since Billy Napier took over as head coach, the state of Florida has been a priority, and with that, Jacksonville is quickly becoming Gator Country again.

