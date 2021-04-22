RB/WR Treyaun Webb Previews Gators Visit, Updates Recruitment

A Florida Gators recruit since he was in eighth grade, 2023 running back Treyaun Webb previews his upcoming visit to UF and updates his recruitment.

One of the first prospects scheduled to visit Florida after the recruiting moratorium is lifted this June, 2023 running back/receiver Treyaun Webb is excited to catch back up with the Gators coaching staff.

The 6-foot, 188-pound athlete from Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.) has been recruited to UF by running backs coach Greg Knox, wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales, and head coach Dan Mullen dating back to when he was in eighth grade and receiving varsity snaps. It helps that Webb's cousin, Dee, played wide receiver under Mullen and Gonzales at Florida in 2005.

"I'm excited to get back on the road," Webb told AllGators on Wednesday. "Meeting new coaches, you know, seeing the new facilities they're trying to build. Just really, just get back and getting back into it with the coaches."

Given his family ties to UF and Gainesville's proximity to Jacksonville, Webb has visited The Swamp before. The dead period lasted a long 15 months, though, and Webb was supposed to tour UF for March 2020's junior day event but received a last-second call to check out Florida State for the first time. He's looking forward to interacting with Florida's staff in person once again after the extended hiatus.

Knox and Gonzales have pitched Webb on, ultimately, becoming a playmaker at Florida rather than a specific role player. Watch players such as Kadarius Toney, Percy Harvin, and Malik Davis during Mullen's UF career (as head coach and offensive coordinator) and you'll understand what Knox and Gonzales have in mind for Webb should he end up a Gator.

"They like running back, receiver, they just want the ball in my hands," Webb explained. "They see me as that running back that can catch the ball out of the backfield, that can also take a screen and go to the house. Stuff like that.

"It's great. I've seen in the past how [Mullen] gets the ball in his playmaker's hands and they did what they did. If you really want to do numbers, to get to the NFL, it's his offense's purpose to do it."

Earlier this year, Webb released a top six schools that included Florida, Georgia - where he was previously committed - Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, and LSU. Webb admits that LSU is "really not in it anymore" due to coaching changes, and that he would like to visit Georgia in the near future "because it kind of feels like they're losing the race," following his January de-commitment.

Webb values his long-standing relationship with the Bulldogs, however, as UGA has recruited him even longer than UF has, dating back to when he was in seventh grade. He feels the same way about Ohio State as he's known Buckeyes running backs coach Tony Alford dating back to 2019 TCA running back Marcus Crowley's recruitment to OSU. Webb will unofficially visit Ohio State on June 8-9.

Oklahoma and Penn State entered Webb's recruitment in 2020 and have stood out in their own ways. Webb shared that Sooners running backs coach DeMarco Murray and head coach Lincoln Riley have been "real, real consistent," in recruiting him to OU. Penn State has talked with Webb about playing running back and defensive back, which intrigues him, and he is a fan of what Saquon Barkley was able to accomplish out of the Nittany Lions' backfield.

A nationally-coveted prospect since he was in middle school, Webb is a dynamic athlete whose skill-set would fit Florida's offense like a glove. The Gators will have the first chance to impress the 2023 talent when in-person recruiting opens back up, which could prove pivotal after his recruitment was shaken up in recent months.