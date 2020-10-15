One of the top defensive linemen within the class of 2021 and a long-standing priority target for Florida, Tunmise Adeleye has included the Gators in his top three schools along with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A & M Aggies.

Florida originally sent an offer Adeleye's way in January, 2019.

Adeleye, 6-foot-3, 265-pounds, is a Sports Illustrated All-American honorable mention defensive lineman for Tompkins High School (Katy, Texas), who had enrolled at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) for his senior year but ended up opting out amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, Adeleye committed to Ohio State and remained pledged there until the middle of August. Adeleye backed off of his commitment a day following the second pledge in as many days to Florida from an elite 2021 defensive prospect, in Miami Palmetto (Fla.) defensive backs Jason Marshall Jr. and Corey Collier Jr., leading some to believe Florida had immediate momentum for Adeleye's services.

The Gators had hosted Adeleye twice earlier this year for unofficial visits, in February and March, prior to the NCAA installing a dead period due to the pandemic. Since, his former IMG Academy teammate, 2021 cornerback Kamar Wilcoxson, has committed to Florida, reclassified and enrolled.

Adeleye has taken his time, however, and looks to make a decision as we enter the late stretch of the 2021 cycle. He is one of several marquee defensive prospects that remain uncommitted in the class of 2021 that Florida is pushing to land, including IMG Academy linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. and John Paul II Catholic (Tallahassee, Fla.) safety Terrion Arnold.

Below, you can find a snippet of Adeleye's Sports Illustrated All-American scouting report.