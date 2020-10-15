SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Priority 2021 DL Tunmise Adeleye Places Florida Gators in Top 3

Zach Goodall

One of the top defensive linemen within the class of 2021 and a long-standing priority target for Florida, Tunmise Adeleye has included the Gators in his top three schools along with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies.

Florida originally sent an offer Adeleye's way in January, 2019.

Adeleye, 6-foot-3, 265-pounds, is a Sports Illustrated All-American honorable mention defensive lineman for Tompkins High School (Katy, Texas), who had enrolled at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) for his senior year but ended up opting out amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, Adeleye committed to Ohio State and remained pledged there until the middle of August. Adeleye backed off of his commitment a day following the second pledge in as many days to Florida from an elite 2021 defensive prospect, in Miami Palmetto (Fla.) defensive backs Jason Marshall Jr. and Corey Collier Jr., leading some to believe Florida had immediate momentum for Adeleye's services.

The Gators had hosted Adeleye twice earlier this year for unofficial visits, in February and March, prior to the NCAA installing a dead period due to the pandemic. Since, his former IMG Academy teammate, 2021 cornerback Kamar Wilcoxson, has committed to Florida, reclassified and enrolled.

Adeleye has taken his time, however, and looks to make a decision as we enter the late stretch of the 2021 cycle. He is one of several marquee defensive prospects that remain uncommitted in the class of 2021 that Florida is pushing to land, including IMG Academy linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. and John Paul II Catholic (Tallahassee, Fla.) safety Terrion Arnold.

Below, you can find a snippet of Adeleye's Sports Illustrated All-American scouting report.

Polish: Tunmise shows some hand usage and quick-shed ability vs. the run, yet will need to develop first-step quickness and a pass-rush plan to consistently threaten college offensive tackles. Converting speed to power will likely become his best pass-rush move. He will need to pick a college whose defensive scheme fits him best to maximize his abilities. 

Bottom Line: At this point, Adeleye doesn’t project as a sack artist, however, he has the athleticism and point-of-attack strength to play as a strong-side 3-4 outside linebacker or defensive end. As he develops as a pass-rusher, his value and contributions to a college defense will mostly be as a run-defender. Depending on his physical progress, he could grow into best being a defensive end/5-technique in a 3-4 scheme. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frustrated Mullen Says Gators Should 'Pack The Swamp' After Loss

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen wants Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at full capacity, pandemic be damned.

Zach Goodall

by

Wide open 911

Report: Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers Football Game Postponed

The Gators' game against the LSU Tigers this weekend will not go on as scheduled.

Demetrius Harvey

by

GeorgeLangston

Mullen: Gators Defense Playing 'Different Style of Football'

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen sees UF's defensive issues differently than outsiders do.

Zach Goodall

by

GatorsAreReady

SIAA Candidate DT Maason Smith Includes Florida Gators in Top Five

The Florida Gators have landed in another top five teams list ahead of its 2021 recruiting cycle coming to an end.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Wide open 911

Gators AD Stricklin Addresses LSU Postponement, 21 COVID-19 Cases

The matchup between LSU and Florida will now tentatively take place on Dec. 12, according to Florida Gators AD Scott Stricklin.

Demetrius Harvey

Mullen Addresses Gators COVID-19 Outbreak, Apologizes for Comments

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen discusses the team’s COVID-19 outbreak on Wednesday.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Game Preview: Uncertainty Looms Large

With a spike in positive COVID-19 cases, Florida's matchup with LSU has been thrown into question. In the event the contest still takes place, a game preview is in order.

Brandon Carroll

Mullen: Gators 'On LSU', Brushes Aside 'Pack the Swamp' Backlash

Dan Mullen is on to LSU.

Zach Goodall

by

SONNYBOOKS

Gators' Mullen Implies Changes Coming on Defense, 'We’re Going To Evaluate'

With yet another poor defensive performance, some changes could be coming on the defensive side of the football.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Tngator4ever

Florida Gators' Running Back Rotation Adds Wrinkles To Offense

The Florida Gators deploy a heavy rotation at running back, but how much does it improve the offense itself?

Demetrius Harvey

by

Wide open 911