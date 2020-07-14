SI All-American Candidate Tunmise Adeleye Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Tunmise Adeleye

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 265 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Committed to: Ohio State

Projected Position: Defensive end or stand-up outside linebacker. Could also be asked to rush from inside on certain sub-packages.

Frame: Above-average length and body definition on a 6-foot-3 frame. Thick thighs at 240 pounds. Body will become more chiseled with college strength and conditioning program.

Athleticism: Tunmise is dynamic in pursuit and can chase ball-carriers laterally with ease. He has excellent range and change of direction for an edge defender, and plays with good strength at the point of attack, however, his closing quickness is elite. He consistently displays impressive balance, agility and coordination.

Instincts: Lines up mainly on edges in both 30 and 40 fronts. Possesses very good ball-location skills vs. run. Has good strength to stack at the point, locate ball-carriers and chase. Flashes penetration ability when inside and uses a swim move or swipe when he doesn’t rely on his point-of-attack strength vs. blockers. Closing quickness also aids him as a pass rusher coming off the edge.

Polish: Tunmise shows some hand usage and quick-shed ability vs. the run, yet will need to develop first-step quickness and a pass-rush plan to consistently threaten college offensive tackles. Converting speed to power will likely become his best pass-rush move. He will need to pick a college whose defensive scheme fits him best to maximize his abilities.

Bottom Line: At this point, Adeleye doesn’t project as a sack artist, however, he has the athleticism and point-of-attack strength to play as a strong-side 3-4 outside linebacker or defensive end. As he develops as a pass-rusher, his value and contributions to a college defense will mostly be as a run-defender. Depending on his physical progress, he could grow into best being a defensive end/5-technique in a 3-4 scheme.