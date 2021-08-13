Tyreak Sapp Enrolls at Florida, Per Report

The final class of 2021 signee to enroll, defensive end Tyreak Sapp has made it to Florida.

2021 defensive end Tyreak Sapp has arrived on campus and will enroll at Florida today, according to Blake Alderman of Swamp247. Upon enrollment, Sapp can immediately begin practicing with the Gators in fall training camp.

Sapp dealt with admissions issues after planning to enroll during the summer. Head coach Dan Mullen shared on Thursday that all things were clear on Florida's side of the equation for Sapp to enroll, and that the team was waiting on final clearance by the NCAA clearinghouse.

A product of St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) High School, Sapp was considered the No. 9 defensive end and No. 73 overall prospect in the nation by Sports Illustrated All-American's rankings. Sapp was one of three Gators commits in the class of 2021 listed in the SI99.

Across his four-year varsity career, Sapp compiled 105 total tackles, 21.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, an interception and four forced fumbles.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, Sapp profiles as a strong-side defensive end who could flex inside should he add more muscle to his frame throughout his college career. Florida could best use his talent on the edge, though, as the strong-side end position is a bit thin on depth behind starter Zachary Carter - who is entering his final season at UF - sophomore Princely Umanmielen and freshman Justus Boone.

At Florida, Sapp will join former St. Thomas Aquinas teammates in linebacker Derek Wingo, athlete Kyle Engel, athlete Alex McCourt and athlete Coleman Crozier.

