Billy Napier and his Gators coaching staff will host at least 32 prospects for Florida's final home game of the season this weekend against South Carolina.

Most notably, the newest member of UF's recruiting class, quarterback Jaden Rashada, will be in attendance to help recruit the prospects around him.

You can find the Gators' recruiting visitors list for Week 11 below, compiled from a mix of All Gators' sourcing and prospects sharing their upcoming visits publicly.

Commits

QB Jaden Rashada, Pittsburg (Calif.) – No. 3 QB, No. 7 overall on SI99

Following his midnight flip to the Gators on Friday, quarterback Jaden Rashada will make his way to Gainesville this weekend to watch Florida take on South Carolina on Saturday, All Gators has confirmed. This will be Rashada's third trip to UF this year, this time on an unofficial basis as his trek to the Sunshine State on June 7-9 was official.

OL Roderick Kearney, Orange Park (Fla.) – No. 9 OT, No. 96 overall on SI99

DL Kelby Collins, Gardendale (Ala.) – consensus top 100 prospect

CB Sharif Denson, Bartram Trail (Fla.) – consensus four-star

CB Ja’Keem Jackson, Osceola (Fla.) – consensus four-star

DL Kamran James, Olympia (Fla.) – consensus four-star

CB Dijon Johnson, Wharton (Fla.) – consensus four-star

EDGE Isaiah Nixon, Lakewood (Fla.) – consensus four-star

LB Jaden Robinson, Columbia (Fla.) – consensus four-star

QB Marcus Stokes, Nease (Fla.) – consensus three-star

DB Ahman Covington, Bradford (Fla.) – preferred walk-on

2024 LB Myles Graham, Woodward Academy (Ga.) – consensus top 50 prospect

2023 Prospects

OT Lucas Simmons, Clearwater Academy International (Fla.) – No. 5 OT, No. 61 overall on SI99

As All Gators reported on Friday morning, Florida State offensive tackle commit Lucas Simmons will be in The Swamp when the Gators host the Gamecocks in Week 11. the 6-foo-8, 295-pound Sweden native, who pledged to the Noles in July, has long been pursued by UF offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton given Florida's need at the position. Saturday will mark Simmons' fifth trip to Gainesville this year, including an official visit in June.

WR Brian Green Jr., Orange Park (Fla.) – preferred walk-on offer

2024 Prospects

CB Charles Lester III, Riverview (Fla.) – consensus top 25 prospect

RB Stacy Gage, Wharton (Fla.) – consensus top 100 prospect

ATH Walter Matthews, Hiram (Ga.) – consensus four-star

QB Jake Merklinger, Calvary Day School (Ga.) – consensus four-star

ATH Jalewis Solomon, Schley County (Ga.) – consensus four-star

OT Fletcher Westphal, Tuscarora (Va.) – consensus four-star

IOL Jake Guarnera, Ponte Vedra (Fla.) – consensus three-star

DL Kendall Jackson, Buchholz (Fla.) – consensus three-star

OT Ethan Calloway, Lake Norman (N.C.) – no offer

LB Trent Carter, The Bolles School (Fla.) – no offer

LB Chason Clark, Bradford (Fla.) – no offer

LB Rodney Hill, Flagler Palm Coast (Fla.) – no offer

2025 Prospects

OT Mason Short, Evans (Ga.) – consensus top 50 prospect (no offer)

ATH Vernell Brown III, Wildwood (Fla.)

LB Jakaleb Faulk, Highland Home (Ala.)

DL Myron Charles, Port Charlotte (Fla.) – no offer

WR Ryan Matulevich, Venice (Fla.) – no offer

DL Ethan Utley, Ensworth (Tenn.) – no offer

Transfer Portal

DL Jalen Thomas, Grambling State University

DL Jalen Thomas, Grambling State University