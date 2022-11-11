Jaden Rashada Headlines Florida Gators Visitors List vs. South Carolina
Billy Napier and his Gators coaching staff will host at least 32 prospects for Florida's final home game of the season this weekend against South Carolina.
Most notably, the newest member of UF's recruiting class, quarterback Jaden Rashada, will be in attendance to help recruit the prospects around him.
You can find the Gators' recruiting visitors list for Week 11 below, compiled from a mix of All Gators' sourcing and prospects sharing their upcoming visits publicly.
Commits
QB Jaden Rashada, Pittsburg (Calif.) – No. 3 QB, No. 7 overall on SI99
Following his midnight flip to the Gators on Friday, quarterback Jaden Rashada will make his way to Gainesville this weekend to watch Florida take on South Carolina on Saturday, All Gators has confirmed. This will be Rashada's third trip to UF this year, this time on an unofficial basis as his trek to the Sunshine State on June 7-9 was official.
OL Roderick Kearney, Orange Park (Fla.) – No. 9 OT, No. 96 overall on SI99
DL Kelby Collins, Gardendale (Ala.) – consensus top 100 prospect
CB Sharif Denson, Bartram Trail (Fla.) – consensus four-star
CB Ja’Keem Jackson, Osceola (Fla.) – consensus four-star
DL Kamran James, Olympia (Fla.) – consensus four-star
CB Dijon Johnson, Wharton (Fla.) – consensus four-star
EDGE Isaiah Nixon, Lakewood (Fla.) – consensus four-star
LB Jaden Robinson, Columbia (Fla.) – consensus four-star
QB Marcus Stokes, Nease (Fla.) – consensus three-star
DB Ahman Covington, Bradford (Fla.) – preferred walk-on
2024 LB Myles Graham, Woodward Academy (Ga.) – consensus top 50 prospect
2023 Prospects
OT Lucas Simmons, Clearwater Academy International (Fla.) – No. 5 OT, No. 61 overall on SI99
As All Gators reported on Friday morning, Florida State offensive tackle commit Lucas Simmons will be in The Swamp when the Gators host the Gamecocks in Week 11. the 6-foo-8, 295-pound Sweden native, who pledged to the Noles in July, has long been pursued by UF offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton given Florida's need at the position. Saturday will mark Simmons' fifth trip to Gainesville this year, including an official visit in June.
WR Brian Green Jr., Orange Park (Fla.) – preferred walk-on offer
2024 Prospects
CB Charles Lester III, Riverview (Fla.) – consensus top 25 prospect
RB Stacy Gage, Wharton (Fla.) – consensus top 100 prospect
ATH Walter Matthews, Hiram (Ga.) – consensus four-star
QB Jake Merklinger, Calvary Day School (Ga.) – consensus four-star
ATH Jalewis Solomon, Schley County (Ga.) – consensus four-star
OT Fletcher Westphal, Tuscarora (Va.) – consensus four-star
IOL Jake Guarnera, Ponte Vedra (Fla.) – consensus three-star
DL Kendall Jackson, Buchholz (Fla.) – consensus three-star
OT Ethan Calloway, Lake Norman (N.C.) – no offer
LB Trent Carter, The Bolles School (Fla.) – no offer
LB Chason Clark, Bradford (Fla.) – no offer
LB Rodney Hill, Flagler Palm Coast (Fla.) – no offer
2025 Prospects
OT Mason Short, Evans (Ga.) – consensus top 50 prospect (no offer)
ATH Vernell Brown III, Wildwood (Fla.)
LB Jakaleb Faulk, Highland Home (Ala.)
DL Myron Charles, Port Charlotte (Fla.) – no offer
WR Ryan Matulevich, Venice (Fla.) – no offer
DL Ethan Utley, Ensworth (Tenn.) – no offer
Transfer Portal
DL Jalen Thomas, Grambling State University
