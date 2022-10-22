The Florida Gators began their pursuit of Lakeland (Fla.) High cornerback Cormani McClain right after he transitioned to the position as a sophomore.

McClain, previously a wide receiver for Lake Gibson, intercepted an incredible nine passes in as many starts at corner for the Braves that season. UF's previous coaching staff quickly took notice, hosting McClain on three visits the following summer and again for a game prior to head coach Dan Mullen's dismissal at the end of the 2021 season.

While Mullen's demise became more apparent as last year inched on, so did McClain's talent and potential stardom. He picked off another ten passes for the Braves and, eventually, emerged as the country's No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2023, according to the SI99.

Despite Florida and McClain's future outlooks trending in opposite directions, strong interest remained between the two parties at the time and has only strengthened since.

New head coach Billy Napier and his staff seamlessly picked up McClain's recruitment to Florida where Mullen and Co. left it. McClain's relationship with Gators cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, dating back to the latter's time at LSU, has been beneficial in maintaining the recruit's intrigue in the UF, which has resulted in another five visits to Gainesville this year.

"Coach C-Ray, me and him have a great relationship, I think it's there," McClain told All Gators in July. "He's produced a lot of great athletes. I look up to coach C-Ray as one of the guys that you know is going to get you to the league and [has the] things that you need to get there."

McClain, now a member of the Lakeland High Dreadnaughts, will reveal his long-awaited college decision on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. The Gators are among McClain's three finalists, along with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Miami Hurricanes.

"Should McClain pop for the in-state Gators over Alabama and Miami, the impact both optically and especially functionally could not be oversold," Sports Illustrated director of recruiting John Garcia, Jr. told All Gators. "Not only is this the top defender, cornerback and uncommitted recruit in the country, but this is the premier Floridian on the board nationally.

"The latter is where any potential resurfacing from the UF angle has to begin — winning the recruiting battles once synonymous with program success. An elite prospect from Lakeland High, in Polk County, at the cornerback position is about as ideal as that could get."

Florida has not secured the consensus No. 1 player at their position out of high school since offensive tackle Martez Ivey in 2015, two coaches staffs ago when Jim McElwain was in charge of the Gators. Only cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., a 2021 signee, came close, considered the No. 1 corner in his class by Sports Illustrated but the No. 2 corner by consensus rankings.

In addition to standing atop his position, McClain only trails King (Mich.) High quarterback Dante Moore on this year's SI99 and is currently viewed as the No. 2 prospect in the nation.

Alabama, specifically, has been a consistent threat to Florida throughout McClain's recruitment, as the Crimson Tide tends to be when it comes to the top prospects in the land. He's made his way to Tuscaloosa twice this year and, on numerous occasions speaking with recruiting media, had suggested that both 'Bama and UF would receive official visits before he reached a decision.



So far, however, only Miami has gotten McClain on campus for an official visit amid his recruitment. That trip took place in late June, after McClain had made his way to Coral Gables in January to meet Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes' new coaching staff. He has yet to return to South Florida for a visit since his summer trek.

A recruiting win of this magnitude — particularly over Nick Saban, a coach famous for plucking elite talent out of the Sunshine State — would signal a legitimate shift in the college football power dynamic in Florida's favor, at least on the trail. It would certainly send shockwaves across an SEC featuring programs in an almost constant state of rebuilding, aside from the Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs.

McClain's commitment would also put the bow on top of what is, arguably, the deepest group of defensive back commitments in the country. The Gators have already earned pledges from cornerbacks Dijon Johnson, Sharif Denson and Ja'Keem Jackson, and safeties Bryce Thornton and Jordan Castell.

Pointing to the defensive faults that have plagued Florida's defense this season, particularly on third down, Garcia explained how McClain can make an immediate impact in the secondary should he opt for UF.

"From a functionality standpoint, the Gators need help on the back end," Garcia said. "There’s no question about the overhaul within that group under Billy Napier, who has included multiple freshmen in the secondary rotation early and often in 2022.

"McClain isn’t a one-signee fix, but a lengthy cornerback with elite instincts and ball skills is what the doctor ordered. Few in the class bring the 6-1 frame and pure twitch he works with, not to mention a true consistency of winning with the football in the air — as evidenced by more than 20 interceptions to his name since the 2020 varsity season began."

The Gators' on-field results to begin Napier's tenure haven't met the expectations of Florida fans, that much has been made clear through seven games with just four wins and a minus-12 point differential against FBS competition.

Florida's recruiting efforts have appeared to turn a corner since Napier's arrival, however. An emphasis has been placed on filling glaring team needs with versatile talents throughout the coaching staff's first complete class, seen by four commitments at wide receiver, six along the defensive front and five in the secondary.

McClain's potential addition to the haul would, undoubtedly, reinforce optimism for the future of Napier's tenure.

He deemed college football a "talent acquisition business" at his introductory press conference last December, and acquiring the pledge of the Sunshine State's No. 1 high school prospect would suggest Napier is succeeding in that line of work.

