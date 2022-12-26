Elite 2024 WR Joshisa Trader Named Florida Gators in Top 5

The Florida Gators received a Christmas present on Sunday as it landed in the top five schools for 2024 wideout Joshisa "JoJo" Trader.

The On3 Consensus five-star prospect placed the Gators alongside Florida State, Miami, Ohio State and Tennessee to continue in his recruitment process.

In 2023, the Gators made significant strides in replenishing a wide receiver room that had fallen from grace after holding six NFL-caliber talents in the room from 2019-2020.

Reeling in the likes of Eugene Wilson III, Aidan Mizell and Andy Jean — a trio head coach Billy Napier deemed "three of the best receivers in the entire country" — Florida equipped the group with a strong presence of speed, route running ability and overall explosiveness to be utilized at a high rate in the future.

However, given the lack of quantity in 2023 compared to the overarching needs and the desire continuously bring in elite talent, the efforts for Keary Colbert do not stop heading into the next cycle.

The Chaminade-Madonna Prep product and No. 4-rated receiver in his class is an example of that fact moving forward. He complements the nation's top wideout Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State commit) in his high school's passing game to equip the Lions with the best tandem of pass catchers in the nation.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Trader presents a mature skill set for his age as a technical route runner, a trait Colbert has treasured in the early portion of his stint with Florida. Pairing that with an impressive wiggle and burst in short spaces, the elite wideout would serve as a perfect addition to the position group if the Gators can close on him.

As Florida looks to reel in elite talent to close the gap between its roster and that of legitimate championship contenders, landing guys the caliber of Trader will be paramount.

