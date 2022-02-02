WR Caleb Douglas Signs With the Florida Gators

Photo via Caleb Douglas on Twitter

Florida's first addition of the day as National Signing Day continues forward on Wednesday is receiver Caleb Douglas, one of the more intriguing receivers in this year's class due to his size and ability to play from a variety of positions across and offensive formation.

Douglas announced at a ceremony as well as on Instagram that he will sign with the Gators.

At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Douglas becomes the first receiver Florida signed throughout the process, having allowed previous commits under the last staff to move forward. For head coach Billy Napier, though, Douglas was a player the program clearly had to snag, and the staff got him to sign with Florida over the LSU Tigers.

"They're kind of thin at receiver, so I'll probably have a great chance of coming in and playing, but it's on me," Douglas told AllGators about what the coaches are proposing to him, later adding what they would expect for him to bring as a receiver to the team's offense.

"Really just 50/50 balls, slant, dig, just any route."

Any route is right, and that's part of the decision-making process that Napier showed, able to take any route to find the best players to fit in his first recruiting class as the team's head coach. Now, with Douglas under the fold, Napier has secured multiple commitments that were slated to choose between a rival program.

Douglas officially visited the program on Jan. 16, one of the bigger weekends Florida had over the last month of the process.

Though LSU wanted to make a late-game push, bringing Douglas in on Jan. 28, just a few days before NSD, they clearly didn't make enough of one with the receiver out of Hightower (Missouri City, Texas) opting to travel to Florida instead.

