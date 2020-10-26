Looking to make his college decision in the near future as the 2021 recruiting class comes down to the wire, elite 2021 linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. is taking matters into his own hands by visiting campuses on his own.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA has shut down in-person recruiting through at least the end of the 2020 calendar year. That has left prospects completing visits to campuses on their own or with their friends and families, which Sorey did on Sunday night according to his Instagram story.

Sorey has been recruited by Florida for some time, as the Gators sent him his first scholarship offer in 2018. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound linebacker has a tight-knit relationship with Florida assistant coach Christian Robinson.

Sorey told Sports Illustrated-AllGators last month that he wanted to visit each of his top five schools - Florida, Alabama Georgia, Auburn, and LSU - on his own prior to committing, given the circumstances. Prior to March, Sorey has visited four of those schools with LSU being the only one he hasn't seen yet beyond watching a live game.

Planning on graduating high school in December and enrolling early, these visits could be the final steps towards Sorey's commitment.

Below, you can find a snippet of Sorey's Sports Illustrated All-American profile.