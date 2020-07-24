AllGators
Florida Gators Add Second Commitment of the Day: 2021 LS Rocco Underwood

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators have added another lineman to their 2021 class today, this time in the form of a special teamer. Lake Mary (Fla.) long snapper Jonathan Rocco Underwood has committed to the Gators, he announced on Twitter.

"First off, I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game I love," Underwood wrote. "I would like to thank the coaching staff at Florida and Coach Mullen for giving me an opportunity to play at my dream University!

"...I would like to thank the other Universities who have offered and recruited me. With that being said, I will be committing to the UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA to continue my academic and athletic career!!"

Underwood first received an offer from the Gators on December 1st, 2019. He recently took a virtual visit on May 22nd, with special teams (and running backs) coach Greg Knox, tight ends coach Tim Brewster, and special teams quality control coach Shayne Graham in on his recruitment.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Underwood is considered the No. 77 tight end prospect in the class of 2021. According to Rubio Long Snapping, however, Underwood, 6-4, 220 lbs., is a five-star and the No. 1 long snapper in the class of 2021.

Florida fended off Alabama and Arkansas, among other schools, to keep Underwood in-state. Family ties perhaps were a factor in Underwood's decision, as he is the cousin of recently-graduated Florida kicker and punter Johnny and Tommy Townsend.

