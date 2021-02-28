Former Gators DB Pledge Sam McCall Commits to FSU

Although there was some hope he could find his way back into Florida's recruiting haul, Lake Gibson (Fla.) defensive back Sam McCall has made it known that he intends to head elsewhere to begin his college career.

McCall announced on Sunday that he has committed to Florida State, via Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 185 pound defensive back prospect had originally de-committed from Florida in early January, immediately following the departure of cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray. The two had a close relationship that extended beyond McCall's recruitment, but Gray was let go alongside safeties coach Ron English following the end of the 2020 season.

At Lake Gibson, McCall not only excels at cornerback, but also lines up at wide receiver, Wildcat quarterback, and on returns, productive at each position. UF would have primarily welcomed McCall as a cornerback, but had floated the idea of reps at wide receiver throughout his recruitment to Florida.

UF is expected to continue pursuing cornerback talent in this recruiting cycle after undergoing plenty of loss throughout the secondary this offseason. Four defensive backs - Shawn Davis, Donovan Stiner, Brad Stewart Jr., and Marco Wilson - declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, and several others transferred away from the program, leaving Florida in need of depth and future starters at both cornerback and safety.

Florida currently holds two commits in the class of 2022, both hailing from Edison (Miami, Fla.) High School: Wide receiver Syveion Ellis and defensive end Francois Nolton Jr.