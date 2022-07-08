Florida Gators Staff, Players React to Dual-Commit Thursday

The Florida Gators football staff and players took to social media to share their excitement about landing 2023 recruits, quarterback Marcus Stokes and running back Treyaun Webb.

It's an exciting time in Gainesville.

Just a couple of weeks after a disappointing outcome with Miami Hurricanes commit quarterback Jaden Rashada, the Florida Gators landed a QB they might not have realized they could with QB Marcus Stokes (Nease, Fla.) flipping from Penn State to Florida not long after he officially received an offer from the university.

Moments later, running back Treyaun Webb (Trinity Christian, Fla.) also committed to the university, giving Florida a nice one-two punch in their offensive backfield for the 2023 recruiting class.

With the commitments official, many within the Florida football staff and players, including head coach Billy Napier, expressed their excitement, likely two the team was counting on moving forward as they continue to fill out their 2023 recruiting class.

Of course, Stokes and Webb both had their own excitement to share on their big day, something that the two planned a few days ago.

Stokes even is already on the recruiting trail, trying to get fellow 2023 classmates to follow his lead.

Webb's connection runs a bit deeper at Florida, with his former teammate, now a redshirt freshman at the university, Austin Barber excited to see him come to the Swamp. Webb went ahead and replied with a simple "Hammond [Field] to Ben Hill Griffin." The two will be reunited soon enough.

That said, here are some of the best reactions from the Florida football staff following Stokes' surprise flip to Florida.

Florida Gators staff

Head coach Billy Napier

As he has been wont to do after a commitment, Napier shared his signature "sunglass emoji" reaction to the Twittersphere, acknowledging Stokes' commitment.

There's not much else Napier needs to do in terms of sharing his excitement. The excitement should be evident considering his past as a quarterback's best friend in coach form. He would share the same emoji, just double following Webb's commitment to the program.

Quarterback coach Ryan O'Hara

Along with sharing multiple tweets himself, Gators QB coach Ryan O'Hara made sure to express his own excitement about what's happening with Florida's 2023 recruiting class. His idea of the sunglass emoji was a gif, indicating that a shocking development had just occurred.

Quality control - DL coach Kareem Reid

Reid expressed his excitement, too. The Gators just landed not one, but two players for their upcoming class.

Defensive assistant and recruiting coordinator Jamar Chaney

Chaney seemed excited for his offensive counterparts, and excited for two "DUUUVAL" players, both Stokes and Webb hail from Jacksonville and the surrounding areas of Duval county. Now, it's on his defensive coaches to bring the heat moving forward.

Assistant WR coach David Doeker

With two commits already on the docket, Florida isn't finished yet, and that's exactly what Doeker expressed yesterday evening when making his social media post. "The best is yet to come," he says.

Assistant AD of Recruiting Strategy Katie Turner

As always, Turner chimed in with her own excitement of landing two commits in one day. Turner is an integral part of the Florida recruiting staff and is one of the reasons why Florida has been successful thus far under Napier at landing recruits over the past couple of months.

TE coach William Peagler

Peagler shared his excitement, too, tweeting what the Florida staff has coined for the 2023 recruiting class, "#D23AMTEAM."

Gators Players, Recruits

Freshman safety Kamari Wilson

A rising freshman, part of the previous recruiting class, Wilson shares his excitement for what's going to come next year. '

Linebacker Diwun Black

The junior linebacker has been actively trying to recruit to bring other players into the program and is expected to play a major role. He tweeted the same emoji that Napier had just hours prior, sunglasses.

2023 OL Commit Knijeah Harris

Harris is one of the commitments that really got the ball rolling this spring and into the summer. Out of IMG Academy, Harris committed to the program and has already become a vital resource in their recruiting efforts. He tweets as simple, "In Napier we trust," with four gator emojis to follow.

2023 CB Commit Sharif Denson

A fellow North Florida native, Denson recently committed to the program and shared his own excitement about the recent additions.

