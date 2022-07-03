Florida Gators WR Target Daquayvious Sorey Pushes Back Commitment Date

Wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey has pushed back his commitment date, a target for the Florida Gators in the 2023 recruiting class.

Photo: Daquayvious Sorey; Credit: Zach Goodall

One of the Florida Gators' wide receiver targets, Daquayvious Sorey out of Chipley (Fla.) will not be committing on July 4 as originally planned, announcing via an Instagram story that the date has been pushed back.

Sorey has been a likely commit to Florida, but that won't come on Independence Day if that is his chosen destination. He has yet to provide an update on when he will ultimately be making his commitment.

Sorey was set to choose between Alabama, Miami, Auburn and Florida, and took an unofficial visit to UF on March 19, earlier this year.

Sorey, 6-foot-2, 185 pounds is rated as a four-star prospect, the No. 31 receiver in the nation and the No. 40 player in the state of Florida, according to On3 consensus. Sorey has ties to the Florida football program, including to Florida personnel quality control assistant Lamar Sorey, his cousin.

He has been recruited by Florida head coach Billy Napier, receivers coach Keary Colbert, Lamar and others during his most recent trip to the university. At the time of his visit in March, Sorey rated Florida as one of the programs within his top five. That, of course, held true through his recruitment and up to his original commitment date.

“That’s something I want to be a part of, I’d love coach KC to coach me," Sorey told reporters in March. "He’s really energetic, he ran routes today [with the receivers]. I got to see him move around a little bit, it was fun.”

The Gators will have plenty to think about when it comes to crafting its recruiting board at the receiver position, including if Sorey is to be part of the program come the 2023 cycle.

