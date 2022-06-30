2023 Florida Gators Target OL Francis Mauigoa Sets Commitment Date

The Florida Gators are among the finalists for IMG Academy (Fla.) offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, who recently set his commitment date.

Photo: Francis Mauigoa; Credit: Zach Goodall

We won't have to wait too long to find out where elite 2023 offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa out of IMG Academy (Fla.) will take his talents at the next level, college football.

On Wednesday, it was announced by 247Sports that Mauigoa would be making his announcement on July 4 at 3:00 p.m. ET. A day of celebration for not only for the United States but also for Mauigoa, his family and the program of his choosing.

It's already known that the elite offensive lineman will be deciding between Alabama, Florida, Miami, Tennssee, USC and Hawaii, which have been his finalists since he named the six programs on June 5, earlier this year.

For Florida, landing a player of Mauigoa's caliber would be perceived, rightfully so, as a coup by offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton.

And the Gators already have one of Mauigoa's partners in crime, offensive lineman Knijeah Harris, who committed to the program in May and has never backed off of that commitment, actively recruiting players such as Mauigoa to the program.

Florida also has a couple of other OL commits, Rockledge (Fla.) OL Bryce Lovett and Trinity Catholic (Fla.) OL Tommy Kinsler.

Mauigoa has already visited Florida's program on an official basis, taking the trip on June 14. He's visited the program multiple times, including two unofficial visits since head coach Billy Napier took over the program this year.

In fact, it was Florida's new staff that really enticed Mauigoa in the first place, speaking with AllGators following an Elite Underclassmen Camp in April, he said plainly that the Gators' new staff is better than the old staff.

"Their new staff is a lot better than the old staff. I think the new staff is way better. I felt the love and the atmosphere was crazy," Mauigioa explained.

"It's the people that are around you that will make you successful. Surrounding yourself with successful people will make you successful. Surround yourself with failures, you'll make yourself a failure.

"So, you know, they develop successful kids. They showed me around, it was all love."

Since then, Florida has continued to show Mauigoa love, but will it be reciprocated in the best way possible - with a commitment on July 4th? Time will tell.

