2022 Florida Gators RB Target TreVonte Citizen Sets Top 4 Ahead of NSD

The Florida Gators will be making an impact on National Signing Day one way or another, potentially grabbing running back TreVonte Citizen in the process as he sets his top teams list.

It appears the Florida Gators will be in the running for yet another top-tier running back entering the recruiting class of 2022.

That is, of course, Lake Charles (La.) RB TreVonte Citizen who has Florida in his top 4 ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday. Florida has been in the running for Citizen for quite some time since the Napier regime took over, but it isn't yet clear if he is leaning Florida's way or not.

Along with Florida, Citizen lists the Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers and Miami Hurricanes as those he will decide between. LSU, of course, is in his backyard and would be the presumptive choice, but it is not atypical for a recruit to branch out to a different state in order to find better opportunities.

It should also be noted that Citizen was once committed to LSU at one point, before opening to re-open his recruitment after the program changed coaches. With Brian Kelly now in the fold as the lead man in Baton Rouge, it appears they are under reconsideration.

Citizen recently took a trip to Gainesville on a visit and most recently went to Miami to see what new head coach Mario Cristobal has to offer.

The Gators have also received a commitment from another Louisianna running back in Trevor Etienne. He is set to sign with the team on Wednesday.

In any event, it appears as the running back is set to make his decision and it looks like Florida will be on the docket and one of the hats he will have at the table when the process wraps up next week.

