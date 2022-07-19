Gators DL Target Will Norman Talks Long-Term Relationship with Sean Spencer

The Florida Gators have shown a common trend of targeting players with previous ties to the staff in the recruitment department since Billy Napier took over in December.

In the transition cycle, an evident focus on landing talent from Louisiana and the west coast led to a successful period despite the short timeframe the group had to work with.

Running backs coach Jabbar Juluke was able to haul in Jennings ball carrier Trevor Etienne to bolster a vital position group in the Gators' new offense, while wide receivers coach Keary Colbert maintained his California roots to haul in promising tight end prospect Arlis Boardingham. Other players like TE Hayden Hansen, OL Christian Williams and DB Miguel Mitchell were also snagged due to past connections.

While the recruiting strategy in the 2023 cycle has shifted to Napier’s desire to target inside the state of Florida before working out, those relationships continue to pop up in the Gators' efforts.

IMG Academy defensive lineman Will Norman is the face of that endeavor, having a history with defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

“Me and coach Sean Spencer had a relationship while he was at the Giants,” Norman told AllGators on Saturday. “So, knowing that he's actually like a coach that's recruiting me now, it kind of opened my eyes just knowing like, he's such a down-to-earth guy. Like, if you're at the highest level and you’re still having conversations with a high school kid.”

Originally from New Jersey, Norman made a life-altering decision to transfer to the high school national powerhouse following his sophomore season.

The then New York assistant guided him through that process and even provided tips on the transition.

“When I made the move coming to IMG he was kind of giving me little tips and [a] little advice,” he said. “Just on how to make it a smooth transition. I feel like just continuing to build on that relationship, the sky's the limit.”

In large part due to that contact with Spencer, Florida bodes well to land the big man in the middle of the defense — who stands at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds — when he makes his final decision.

“Florida is definitely a top school of mine as of right now,” he said. “I would say top five. We basically have verbal talks almost every day. It’s not a day goes by where I don't see a Florida Gator number pop up or just anything like that. I definitely would say the consistency between the communication is definitely keeping them and the relationship very strong. So I would definitely say communication plays a part in that.”

That communication isn’t exclusive to Spencer.

Despite trending toward a commitment in the near future, Norman has recently put his foot on the brake as it pertains to his recruitment cycle to ensure he lets the process come to him.

“I kind of wanted to be the one that lets it come to me instead of just forcing it. You know, because a lot of guys force things upon themselves, and then when they get there, they're miserable.

“So, I don't want to be the one that's forcing. I want things to fall upon me. So I'm gonna slow myself down.”

Already officially visiting the University of Florida in June, Norman has four more visits available. He now plans to take the rest of his trips in the fall as he hopes to get a look at the varying game-day atmospheres before announcing his pick on Early Signing Day. Tennessee and Jackson State are the early favorites to earn two of those four allotted OVs remaining, but all four are still open as of now, he said.

Norman is looking to get back to Gainesville soon for the cookout and Friday Night Lights event on July 29, but it’s still a question mark.

Nonetheless, despite the delayed timeline, Florida sits at the top of the shortlist of schools vying for Norman's services at the next level.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting.