FSU Commit OL Jake Slaughter Flips to Florida Gators, 'Staying Home'

The Florida Gators have continued their recruiting hot streak, this time flipping a key offensive line target in Trinity Catholic (Ocala, Fla.) offensive lineman Jake Slaughter from the Florida State Seminoles.

"To begin, I would like to thank the entire staff at Florida State University, especially Atkins, coach Novell, and coach Dillingham for everything they have done for me," Slaughter wrote on social media today. "I would also like to thank my parents and all of my coaches from youth league all the way up through high school for helping me reach this point.

"But at this time of trial and uncertainty, I truly feel like I need to do what is best for myself and my family. After hours of thoughts, prayers, and talks with family and friends I will be de-committing from Florida State University and committing to the University of Florida. I wish nothing but the best for Florida State football, but I've always known I was a Gator and I'mt (sic) happy to say that I'm staying home!"

Slaughter, 6-foot-5 310 pounds, originally committed to the Seminoles on April 13th, 2020 prior to receiving an offer to the Gators on May 4th of this year. It was at that time in which Slaughter also virtually visited the university, not able to visit in person due to the dead period extension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Slaughter, a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate, plays center and would be the fourth offensive lineman committed for the Gators' '21 class, including Javonte Gardner, George Jackson and Adrein Strickland. Five, if you include JUCO commit Deyavie Hammond.

Here is a snippet from SI All-American's evaluation of Slaughter:

Bottom Line: Slaughter is a solid interior offensive line prospect with natural strength, good length and adequate overall movement skills. Can play guard or center for Seminoles based on surrounding personnel. Potential multi-year starter.

